Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

While Obama humanizes undocumented immigrants and calls them Americans, Trump calls them vomit

By       Message Daily Kos     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 9/10/17

- Advertisement -

See original here

By Ian Reifowitz

- Advertisement -

From youtube.com: Heartbreaking Confessions Of Undocumented Immigrants {MID-161739}
Heartbreaking Confessions Of Undocumented Immigrants
(Image by YouTube, Channel: BuzzFeedVideo)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

"Thinking sets the agenda for action, and thinking of humans as less than human paves the way for atrocity." -- David Livingstone Smith, author of Less Than Human: Why We Demean, Enslave, and Exterminate Others

The policies put forth by Donald Trump this past week were bad enough. The announcement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions -- Trump lacked the, er, courage to make it himself -- that the White House was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program put in place by President Obama threatens 800,000 people, most of whom barely remember living in any country other than ours. The average age a DACA recipient arrived in America was 6.5 years old. Perhaps Congress will save DACA, but either way, Trump's actions were cruel, harmful, and, as President Obama wrote in a Facebook post viewed by 1.4 million people, simply "wrong."

Those actions were preceded by years of rhetoric in which Trump dehumanized undocumented immigrants. It was rhetoric that prepared the ground for those actions, and that stood at the center of his rise to political power.

"Illegals" are "pouring across."

[snip] "These are not their best and their finest. These are not you coming across," he said, gesturing to the audience. "These are people ... and some are very fine, I'm sure ... but they're sending their killers, their rapists, their murderers, their drug lords. This is what we're getting."

[snip] "Everything's coming across the border: the illegals, the cars, and the whole thing. It's like a big mess. Blah. It's like vomit."

- Advertisement -

[snip] "[Undocumented immigrants] are coming over by the millions through the border like it's water, like it's a sieve."-- Donald Trump, April 30, 2015

"When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people." -- Donald Trump, June 16, 2015

"The Mexican Government is forcing their most unwanted people into the United States. They are, in many cases, criminals, drug dealers, rapists, etc...Likewise, tremendous infectious disease is pouring across the border." -- Donald Trump, July 6, 2015

And that was just Trump in 2015. Now, he's president.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Busted: Scott Walker fell for Prankster posing as David Koch

The Bundy Ranch flashpoint, one Nevadan's perspective

Meet Foster Friess, Billionaire who Bought Iowa for Santorum

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 