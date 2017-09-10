- Advertisement -

By Ian Reifowitz

"Thinking sets the agenda for action, and thinking of humans as less than human paves the way for atrocity." -- David Livingstone Smith, author of Less Than Human: Why We Demean, Enslave, and Exterminate Others

The policies put forth by Donald Trump this past week were bad enough. The announcement by Attorney General Jeff Sessions -- Trump lacked the, er, courage to make it himself -- that the White House was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program put in place by President Obama threatens 800,000 people, most of whom barely remember living in any country other than ours. The average age a DACA recipient arrived in America was 6.5 years old. Perhaps Congress will save DACA, but either way, Trump's actions were cruel, harmful, and, as President Obama wrote in a Facebook post viewed by 1.4 million people, simply "wrong."

Those actions were preceded by years of rhetoric in which Trump dehumanized undocumented immigrants. It was rhetoric that prepared the ground for those actions, and that stood at the center of his rise to political power.

"Illegals" are "pouring across." [snip] "These are not their best and their finest. These are not you coming across," he said, gesturing to the audience. "These are people ... and some are very fine, I'm sure ... but they're sending their killers, their rapists, their murderers, their drug lords. This is what we're getting." [snip] "Everything's coming across the border: the illegals, the cars, and the whole thing. It's like a big mess. Blah. It's like vomit." - Advertisement - [snip] "[Undocumented immigrants] are coming over by the millions through the border like it's water, like it's a sieve."-- Donald Trump, April 30, 2015

"When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people." -- Donald Trump, June 16, 2015

"The Mexican Government is forcing their most unwanted people into the United States. They are, in many cases, criminals, drug dealers, rapists, etc...Likewise, tremendous infectious disease is pouring across the border." -- Donald Trump, July 6, 2015

And that was just Trump in 2015. Now, he's president.

