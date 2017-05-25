Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Where to now, "...in a world I never made"?

By       Message Rafe Pilgrim     Permalink
opednews.com

After the startling disaster of this last national election and how the Dems let it happen, losing much of the voter support of their traditional electorate, it is impossible for this life-long Dem partisan to imagine how we can proceed under the flag of the Democrat Party. I would posit, however, first we need to trash the imbedded lie that third parties are doomed to failure, needing only to witness the success of multi-party systems in most of the democratic governments of the world.

Then we need to admit that WE allowed a misrepresentative bunch of political actors to transmute our Rooseveltian ethics for their self-serving interests, nurtured as such were behind the locked doors of their Wall Street masters.

Then WE let it happen. And the working class whose votes always supported us, caught us, and -- however possibly misguided -- decided that even the strutting orange-pompadoured moron was the better risk to represent their better interests.

How do I, who supported Sanders, further describe all this? How to correct it? I simply don't know with my fragile status too well described by A.E. Housman: "I, a stranger and afraid in a world I never made."

Perhaps we may gain some insight by reading the link below.

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/04/14/bernie-sanders-the-company-man/

Leaving behind a treacherous government now addicted to perpetual war, its limitlessly greedy and power-lusting masters, as well as the retarded albeit smirky Republicans and their evermore clonish Democrat colleagues, a braindead electorate (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

