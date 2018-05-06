- Advertisement -



The title question is asked in dedication to the more than half million Syrians who have perished or been maimed in the so called civil war arranged by the American led colonial or neocolonial powers for the profit and power of wealthy investors speculating in death, terror and destruction.

The title question is directed to people in nations that have been invaded and bombed by Americans or Europeans in uniform. Why was majority humanity basically silent while Americans armed and supplied 'Islamic' terrorists to destroy enough of Syria and kill enough Syrians to overthrow its elected government? We know the great majority of people in the First World (nations of majority Caucasian population plus Japan), always either side with Americans and NATO, or are indifferent to slaughter of their former colonial subjects. (Every single nation of Caucasian population, even tiny Andorra and Monaco has been part of the murdering coalition in Afghanistan.) Where has the 7 to 1 numerically superior Third World been while Americans and their allies practiced genocide in Syria for seven years? The heavens await a redeeming solidarity from the majority humankind that is the Third World.

Third World audiences, captivated by CIA fed American mainstream media telecasting by satellite, need not have doubted that Americans had been arming and supplying ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) and many other terrorist groups fighting to conquer Syria, such as: Al-Nusra (al Qaida in Syria); Tahir alSham; Guardians of Religion Organization; Soldiers of the Caucasus; Katiba Abd Ar-Rahman; Soldiers of the Mahdi; Caucasus Emirate; Islamic Dawn Movement of the Levant; Turkistan Islamic Party in Syria; Ansar ut-Turkistan; Katibat al-Ghruaba al-Turkistan; Ansar al-Islam splinter faction; Jamaat Bayt al-Maqdis al-Islamiya; Malhama Tactical; Soldiers of the Levant; Ghuraba al-Sham; Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan; Fatah al-Islam; Muhajirin wa-Ansar Alliance and Liwaa al-Umama. Some of these groups are quite small and joining and rejoining with the larger organizations, but notice the international nature of most of these groups. Makes one recall how President Carter's National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski headed up the first use of 'Islamic' terrorists for the US foreign policy goal of overthrowing a popular socialist women liberating government in Kabul in 1979 and meant to draw the Soviets into the trap of facing afterward an international array of extremist Muslim terror invited and supplied by CIA and secret services of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. [watch Zbigniew Brzezinski to the Mujahideen: "Your cause is right and God " https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9RCFZnWGE0 and read Brzezinski bragging about it in Brzezinski Interview | David N. Gibbs ]

In 2011, US and NATO missiles destroyed prosperous Libya, using Islamic terrorists posing for CNN and al Jazeera as ordinary citizens in rebellion. CNN and al Jazeera never reported pro Gaddafi wild demonstrations of a near million Libyans, even while British and French warplanes bombed Tripoli. In the same year, 2011, came Syria's turn, and for six years Americans, claimed yet another popular leader of yet another prosperous but independent nation, this time, the President of Syria, was "killing his own people." Americans arranged for 'Islamic' terrorists to pour into Syria through Turkey, well supplied with heavy weaponry by US allies Saudi Arabia and Qatar and indirectly by Americans themselves arming largely fictitious Syrians rebels.

Where have people in the Third World been during this latest American produced genocide? Are they silently awaiting a similar fate one country after another? Yes, revolutionary governments like Venezuela have spoken out in solidarity with Syrians fighting for their lives and country, but it is majority humankind or the people themselves of the Third World that must and will surely eventually condemn the First World for its five centuries of plundering genocide, and the sooner the better for their own protection and saving of millions in Third World from a future of bombs and starvation.

Has the great multitude of voices within the six-sevenths of Humanity remained silent for being taken in by Western media, impressed by its entertainment power and prestige, tacitly accepting of the claims of officials of the US government, and shy of alignment with America's designated enemy, President Assad - as apart from the compassion felt for the decimated Syrian people?

Your archival research peoples historian with a simple google 'US Supplied ISIS,' brought up pages of the following expose articles on the Internet. The reader might scroll down the first of these Internet pages just to see how commonplace knowledge of American provided genocide has been over the past seven years.

