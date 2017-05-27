Refresh  

Where Are All Of the Heroes & Patriots?

Trump
(Image by Pixabay)   Permission   Details   DMCA
p>Where have all the Heroes gone,

Long time passing"

Where have all the Heroes gone,

From a long, long time ago.

Where have all the Heroes gone, afraid and absent every one,

When will they ever learn, when will they ev-er learn?

Where have all the Patriots gone, Long time passing"

Where have all the patriots gone,

From a long, lone time ago.

Where have all the Patriots gone, Dead and buried every one,

When will they ever learn, When will they ev-er learn?

Where have all the people gone,

Long time passing"

Where have all the people gone,

From a long, long time ago.

Where have all the people gone, gone to Trump's hell every one,

http://ThePoliticalBandit.com/

My Bio is as varied as my life. Approx. 4 years ago my twin sons murdered a Journalist in Pensacola, Fl., for 100K worth of "Magic The Gathering" playing cards and buried the body in my backyard. I was once a regular writer here, but PTSD from (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

William Cormier

Author 7031
(Member since Jul 22, 2007), 14 fans, 201 articles, 24 quicklinks, 1040 comments, 52 diaries


  New Content

Consider this: The Trump Brand is dead. Now they are after his son-in-law. I expect to see a false-flag on the US orchestrated by the Orange Barbarian to save his sorry ar*e. What other out does he have?

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 12:14:28 PM

Author 0
Peter Sepall

Author 500313

(Member since Oct 12, 2014), 8 fans, 232 comments


Heroes and patriots are for children's stories. Where has the simple, sane, rational, self interest of the average person gone? It's been obliterated by a culture of manipulation and deliberately induced mass delusion. Trump is a symptom; concentrated wealth and power is the disease.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 1:49:13 PM

Author 0
Indent
William Cormier

Author 7031
(Member since Jul 22, 2007), 14 fans, 201 articles, 24 quicklinks, 1040 comments, 52 diaries


Reply to Peter Sepall:   New Content

Your eloquence is outstanding, and of course, you are right.

I agree that the Orange Barbarian is a symptom, however one that will cost countless lives unless something or somebody intervenes in this mess. I'm trained to watch people and what I see are parents, singles and the elderly living on less and less - and the stress/fear/anger is palpable in their demeanor.

Sane and rational. Yep, that what I thought when I raised my Twin sons. Both were managers in the food service industry, and there was always another job waiting for them around the corner. Hard work, but secure as anyone in the lower middle-class. Imagine my horror when they brutally murdered a Journalist in Pensacola, Fl., and brought the body home. This is a fact.

It is also an illustration into the stress, fear, and anger that runs through the streets like blood throughout our nation. After the incident with my sons, I began researching violence in the United States. Those of us born in the fifties have heard very little about mass shootings and senseless violence. These days, the Police are constantly over-reacting, POTUS is a nightmare, and when they lay heir heads down to sleep - there's no guarantee they will awaken in the morning.

In short, something has been altering the moods of people in this nation for at least the last 15 years. I have no idea if it's environmental, chemical, or mass paranoia - however, it appears to be worsening. Perhaps we are living in a time when active fascism is taking over in our nation. Maybe all of the anger is fear, disgust, and rage at the 1% who call the shots from their Ivory Towers.

Yep, as ol' Tom Jefferson once said, something about watering the Tree of Liberty with the blood of tyrants and despots. (?)..

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 2:30:18 PM

Author 0
Indent
William Cormier

Author 7031
(Member since Jul 22, 2007), 14 fans, 201 articles, 24 quicklinks, 1040 comments, 52 diaries


Reply to Peter Sepall:   New Content

Tell that to Smedley Butler and a grateful nation who had no idea they could lose their liberty & freedom. Both of my grandfathers were in WWII and I believe they are heroes. When we are at our darkest hour the Patriots and Heroes will arise from their slumber and then it's on.

The wealth & power issue has to be handled when the DEMS have a majority in Congress.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 3:27:34 PM

Author 0
Bill Johnson

Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 12 fans, 1 quicklinks, 5509 comments, 6 diaries


  New Content

They all voted for Trump who is proving to be one of greatest out of the box presidents ever elected!


The more liberals don't like him, the more conservatives do!


Looks like he will be a two term president.


So let's hear some more hate and whine!

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 2:27:21 PM

Author 0
Indent
Jack Flanders

Author 8802

(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 11 fans, 2 quicklinks, 628 comments


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content
Why do you suppose this administration needs a secret 'backchannel' communications with the Russians?

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 4:17:14 PM

Author 0
IndentIndent
Donn Marten

Author 5421
(Member since Mar 26, 2007), 76 fans, 112 articles, 27 quicklinks, 1265 comments, 127 diaries


Reply to Jack Flanders:   New Content

While the anti-Trump witch hunters and media liars rolled out their latest fake news extravaganza they missed out on the latest Democrat pervert getting popped for child porno.

Rising Young Staffer for NYC's Mayor de Blasio is Arrested for Shocking Kiddie Porn Involving 6 Month Olds

Democrats flew into action trying to eliminate ties to this vile piece of garbage but one of Mr. Schwartz glad-handing it with Robby Mook survives.

Schwartz was also featured on CNN regurgitating Trump-Russia hogwash.

You would think that this would be a major story but it is Memorial Day weekend so just slap another nothing-burger on the BBQ.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 7:31:52 PM

Author 0
Indent
Cynthia Copeland

Author 52901

(Member since Aug 30, 2010), 16 comments


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

Trump's budget hits his own voters very hard, and I wouldn't want to be in his shoes when those voters finally wake up and see how they have been manipulated and flat-out lied to: no, he can't do anything about "bringing back jobs" in any meaningful number and yes, he's trying to take away your health care. If he succeeds in that, get ready to lose your savings and your houses trying to pay medical bills and feed your families. Churches (including mine), synagogues and mosques will try to help, but that help will be severely limited by members' own financial problems. Good luck to you.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 4:56:03 PM

Author 0
Indent
William Cormier

Author 7031
(Member since Jul 22, 2007), 14 fans, 201 articles, 24 quicklinks, 1040 comments, 52 diaries


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

"So let's hear some more hate and whine!"

Oh, Bulls**t! Evidently, you have already forgotten how much the GOP whined at Obama's Presidency. Race relations took a dive, the police started shooting unarmed black men & children at will, all the while hearing the cheering from the bigots in the crowd. Those who foment violence are usually the first to cower in the face of danger. It's like Spammers who post under fictitious handles. Doesn't the USA mean equality?

BTW, I am an Independent & Progressive, but it was enjoyable nevertheless.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 5:03:26 PM

Author 0
Indent
Thomas Brown

Author 44937

(Member since Feb 9, 2010), 13 fans, 8 articles, 2 quicklinks, 471 comments, 11 diaries


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

Simply delusional. Lots of discouraged demo voted for thislying miscreant and won't make the.same.mistake twice
If he does last until 2020 which he won't can't he' be lucky to.get 30%.
Seems.to.me watch baby boy Sean H that it's the wingers that are whinning. Trump Kushner: Naive?- .maybe for a kid but in adults it's just stupidity

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 5:31:26 PM

Author 0
Ray A

Author 507855

(Member since Jan 2, 2017), 1 comments


  New Content

I share the writer's anger and frustration. I agree, Trump should be an embarrassment to every American. But, directing anger at the "Orange Barbarian" is wasted effort. Americans need to wake up. The blame for Trump rests with the Democratic party. For four decades, Democrats have slowly drifted to the right. The record speaks for itself. On most issues, Obama was more conservative than Nixon, by comparison (recall Nixon gave us the EPA). Democrats have morphed into Republicans. (While Republicans have veered toward lunacy.) Ask yourself, what major social accomplishments have Democrats achieved since Johnson was President? Democrats have become feckless, ineffective, and too often capitulate to Republicans. Our once great middle-class has been brought to its knees by the roll-back of Glass-Steagle, NAFTA, WTO, and other policies for which Democrats deserve the lion's share of blame. Indeed, Bill Clinton is perhaps more responsible for bringing down our great middle-class than Ronald Reagan. Reagan lit the fuse, but it was the roll-back of Glass-Steagle by Bill Clinton that is behind the global economic crash of 2008. George W. Bush has merely a bystander, it was the loosening of regulations by Clinton that allowed banks to take enormous risks. Fast-forward to 2017, Democrats are neo-liberal, and focused on wedge issues as a tool to distract Americans. Republicans are no better, but at least they are less disingenuous than Democrats. Democrats continue to claim a moral high ground which no longer exists. Democrats are equally as corrupt as Republicans and deserving of our scorn. In 2017, we have both major parties working for the same goal; to prop up and sustain a tiny ruling elite class. We would likely have President Sanders in 2017, but for the behind-the-scenes efforts to sabotage Bernie Sanders and hand the nomination to Hillary Clinton. Without the corruption and malaise of Democrats, we would not have President Trump. In future elections, I'll be voting for any candidate except a Democrat or a Republican.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 4:06:01 PM

Author 0
Indent
William Cormier

Author 7031
(Member since Jul 22, 2007), 14 fans, 201 articles, 24 quicklinks, 1040 comments, 52 diaries


Reply to Ray A:   New Content
Thank you. An extremely well thought out comment that covers so much with so few words. Bravo!

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 5:12:10 PM

Author 0
Cynthia Copeland

Author 52901

(Member since Aug 30, 2010), 16 comments


  New Content

Ray A, you are exactly right. The noise about how "it's Hilary's turn" and the actions of the DNC and others in the party power structure (some of which amount to election fraud in the primaries) are why I am no longer a Democrat. Thank Heaven Colorado voted for open primaries! That made it much easier to leave, though it still hurt to leave a party I had supported since 1980. Not sure if enough of us have left to get the DNC's attention, however. That said, in general I refuse to throw away my vote by giving it to a third-party candidate; I will however be very careful about which Democrat gets that vote: Sanders Democrats will get a resounding yes when they ask, Clinton Democrats will get an even louder no. The Democratic Party has to get its house in order and then kick the corporate Kool-Aid cold turkey -- the millions in small donations received by Bernie Sanders, Jon Ossoff, and Robert Quist show that this can be done. Getting its house in order is something I won't bet on yet, but I'm doing what I can to help the odds of that.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 4:46:30 PM

Author 0
Indent
John Lawrence Ré

Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 7 fans, 1 articles, 444 comments


Reply to Cynthia Copeland:   New Content

"Bernie Sanders, Jon Ossoff, and Robert Quist." Quist, yes. The other two, no. Ossoff is just another celebrity backed neoliberal and both he and Sanders are gutless when it comes to standing up against the MIC. Tulsi Gabbard has more intestinal fortitude on issues of war and peace than either of those two whimps.

It should be Gabbard and Quist on a third party ticket, as it's clear the deeply ingrained animosity felt by the rural poor toward the democratic elites who have been insulting them for decades is too strong to overcome no matter who the DNC shoves out there at election time.

The reality in terms of marketing is that the mainstream, establishment parties have fractured too many demographics for too many years in too many ways to resurrect popular respect nationally. As a consequence, it will take a thrid party to be able to unite the deceived rural voters who voted for Trump and america's youth who will feel no guilt in leaving a democratic party they had no real history with in the first place outside a flirtation with Sanders who took their money and betrayed them.

Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 7:08:37 PM

Author 0
John De Herrera

Author 3984

(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 2 fans, 54 articles, 231 comments, 7 diaries


  New Content

You should be calling for a convention. We need to formally propose an amendment to make dynasties like Clinton's and billionaire presidents a thing of the past.


www.foavc.org


Submitted on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 6:53:12 PM

Author 0
