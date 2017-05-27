Trump
(Image by Pixabay) Permission Details DMCA
Long time passing"
Where have all the Heroes gone,
From a long, long time ago.
Where have all the Heroes gone, afraid and absent every one,
When will they ever learn, when will they ev-er learn?
Where have all the Patriots gone, Long time passing"
Where have all the patriots gone,
From a long, lone time ago.
Where have all the Patriots gone, Dead and buried every one,
When will they ever learn, When will they ev-er learn?
Where have all the people gone,
Long time passing"
Where have all the people gone,
From a long, long time ago.
Where have all the people gone, gone to Trump's hell every one,