OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 9/15/22

When Trump is Finally Revealed as an Agent of Foreign Governments - Will America Wake Up?

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

Putin - Trump Bromance
It's hard to underestimate the damage to our nation done by Donald Trump along with the propaganda and social media efforts of Russia and, perhaps, other autocratic nations

It's time to tell the truth about Trump: he's been an agent of organized crime and foreign governments for decades. And he's continuing his work for Putin, Xi, Erdogan, and MBS "- undermining Americans' faith in democracy "- to this day.

Czechoslovakia's Sta'tní bezpečnost (StB) first started paying attention to Trump back in 1977, as documented by the German newspaper Bild when the StB's files were declassified, because Trump married Czech model Ivana Zelnickova, his first wife, recently buried on his golf course in New Jersey.

Czechoslovakia at that time was part of the Warsaw Pact with the Soviet Union, and Ivana and her family had been raised as good communists. Now that a Czech citizen was married into a wealthy and prominent American family, the StB saw an opportunity and started tracking Trump virtually from his engagement.

As 2016 and 2018 investigations by The Guardian found:

"Ivana's father, Miloš Zelníček, gave regular information to the local StB office about his daughter's visits from the US and on his celebrity son-in-law's career in New York. Zelníček was classified as a 'conspiratorial' informer. His relationship with the StB lasted until the end of the communist regime."

Last year's investigative reporting breakthrough by Craig Unger for his book American Kompromat led Unger to Uri Shvets, a former KGB spy who'd been posted to Washington, DC for years as a correspondent for the Soviet news agency TASS.

Shvets told the story "- from his own knowledge "- of how Trump and Ivana visited Moscow in 1987 and were essentially recruited or seduced by the KGB, a trip corroborated by Luke Harding in his book Collusion: Secret Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win.

Their trip was coordinated by Intourist, the Soviet travel agency that was a front for the KGB, and the Trumps' handlers regaled Donald and Ivana with Soviet talking points, presumably about things like the horrors of NATO.

The KGB's psychological profile of Trump had determined he was vulnerable to flattery and not much of a deep thinker, so they told him repeatedly how brilliant he was and that he should run for president in the US.

Much to the astonishment and jubilation of the KGB, Trump returned from Moscow to the US to give a Republican presidential campaign speech that fall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

He then purchased a large ad in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Boston Globe on September 1, 1987 that questioned America's ongoing support of Japan and NATO, both thorns in the side of the USSR and their Chinese allies.

Trump's ad laid it on the line:

"-Why are these nations not paying the United States for the human lives and billions of dollars we are losing to protect their interests? ... The world is laughing at America's politicians as we protect ships we don't own, carrying oil we don't need, destined for allies who won't help."-

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend