When Democracy Dies in 2025, Blame Democratic Leaders



Obama and Schumer, major architects of the killing of Democracy in primary elections.

(Image by Yahoo! Politics from flickr) Details DMCA



When democracy officially dies, beginning January 20th 2025, don't blame Trump or the Magats. Blame the Democrats. Blame Joe Biden. Blame Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, the leaders of the Democratic Party. Look at the democracy killing harbinger in Florida, where the Democrats only registered Joe Biden for the primary, eliminating the Democratic process of multiple candidates competing to run for the office.

This started a four years ago, when possible candidates who might primary Biden were given warnings not to go up against the Democratic leadership, and it happened again in the past few years, when the Democratic leadership was again calling for Biden to run as an incumbent for a second term. There's nothing wrong with Biden running as an incumbent, but it is horrific, when the Democratic Leadership coordinate with the mainstream non-right-wing media, i.e., CNN and MSNBC, getting 100% behind the idea that Biden is the only possible candidate.

And let's be clear that this approach, blocking real open Democratic primaries from happening, is a common practice at all levels in the Democratic party. As a Democratic committee man, I've seen this happen. The Democratic leaders are so arrogant, that they believe that they know better than the electorate. So they decide they will choose the primary candidate. The problem is this very often produces losers. That means that the people never get a chance to vote for possible winners, because the Democratic party demands that it's candidate swear an oath of fealty to their policies in order to get support.

Let Joe Biden run in the primary but open the primaries. Matter of fact, go beyond opening the primaries, and run poles that show which potential candidates are the most popular in the primaries and when running against Trump or Haley or whatever Republican emerges Victorious.

If we don't open the primaries, then the first step towards the end of democracy does not happen with the reelection of Donald trump. It happens with the blocking of true primaries in the Democratic primary elections. When Trump pursues his planned Revenge, in 2025, don't just blame the Magats. Blame the Democratic leaders who were so concerned with maintaining their power and influence, that they refuse to allow true democracy to happen, forcing voters to decide to be between Trump and a candidate who a majority of Democrats would prefer to not vote for.

As more and more states offer no other choice besides Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, consider each state's failure to be another nail in the coffin of Democracy.