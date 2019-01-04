 
 
What to Expect of House Democrats

From Robert Reich Blog

From youtube.com: Nancy Pelosi speaks after Democrats win House {MID-340832}
Nancy Pelosi speaks after Democrats win House
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Democrats are now in control of the House of Representatives, under Speaker Nancy Pelosi. I know and have worked with many of them. They are people of integrity who will strive to do what's right for America. Pelosi is tough and courageous. Were it not for her insistence, Obama would not have pushed for the Affordable Care Act.

But they are not miracle workers. Republicans still control the Senate.

They will make life harder for Trump, to be sure. They will investigate. They have the power of subpoena. The House Ways and Means Committee is specifically authorized to subpoena Trump's tax returns. They might even move to impeach Trump, if Mueller reports what I expect him to.

But they will do little to change the growing imbalance of wealth and power in this country unless they are pushed to do so. Do not ever underestimate the influence of Wall Street Democrats, corporate Democrats, and the Democrat's biggest funders. I know. I've been there.

This is where you come in. Millions of us worked hard to create a "blue wave" and put Democrats in control of the House. But our work is not over by any stretch. Nothing good happens in Washington unless good people outside Washington are organized and mobilized to make it happen.

We must support Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats when they need our support to do the right things. We also need to push them when they need pushing. And we must fight them when they begin to cave.

So keep vigilant and active. Stay involved in the grassroots organizations that spearheaded the Democrat's victory in November -- groups like Indivisible.org, MoveOn.org, aflcio.org, blacklivesmatter.org, swingleft.org, face2face-action.org, commoncause.org, friendsoftheearth.org, greenpeace.org, ourrevolution.org, publiccitizen.org, and workingfamilies.org, to name only a few. And if you're not yet activist members, join them.

The fight has only just begun.

 

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

Of course, House Speaker Pelosi has indicated that any move in the House to "impeach the president" must be "bi-partisan" before any "Impeachment Hearings" can began - essentially, no Republicans, not even one in the House or the Senate, are going to be willing to be "bi-partisan" on the "impeachment" of their Republican President, or any other issue the Democrats "put forward".

Conducting Impeachment Hearings is only about WHO controls the majority - "impeachment" of the president in the House only requires "a simple majority vote".

If "impeached by the Democrat House", Trump may "resign on his own" rather than try for 2020 trying to explain to everybody why he never should have been "impeached" by the Democrats.

House Speaker Pelosi has the super Democrat Majority in the House, once again (Pelosi took "impeachment is off the table" for Bush and Cheney - "Dawn of the 21st Century"), and Speaker Pelosi "should use it", "forthwith", or the Democrats "lose it" in 2020.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 4, 2019 at 3:30:22 PM

