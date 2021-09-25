What should we do about the debt ceiling, and why should you care?

From Substack
So what happens if Republican senators still won't budge? Will the government default on its debts? Will we have another government shutdown as we've had before when the government ran out of money?
No one knows, and that's part of the problem. It's spooking the market and causing tumult in the economy. And making Washington nervous.
My guess is that everything will be worked out. McConnell and his Republican colleagues don't want to bring the economy to its knees.
But the longer-term problem of the debt ceiling will remain. May I make an humble suggestion? Abolish the debt ceiling once and for all. Put a measure to abolish it in the Democrat's upcoming reconciliation bill.
Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.
