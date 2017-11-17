Power of Story
What's the Connection? Al Franken's Accuser Leeann Tweeden and Sean Hannity

By Rob Kall and Meryl Ann Butler

Here's some added perspective to the Al Franken / Leeann Tweeden narrative. Leeann Tweeden has accused Franken of forcibly kissing her. Franken has apologized and she accepted his apology.

But there's more to this story that the MSM is not showing.

Tweeden is not a neutral party, politically. She's been a repeat guest on the Sean Hannity show.

In the above photo, a screengrab from the video below, Tweeden characterized Shirley Sherrod (see Wikipedia quote below) as a racist. Remember, Sherrod was attacked and set up by bogus journalism by Breitbart. To be clear, Tweeden was a participant in the right wing echo chamber, amplifying and reinforcing the message of Breitbart.

For more context on what happened to Shirley Sherrod, here's what Wikipedia says:

Shirley Sherrod was fired from her appointed position as Georgia State Director of Rural Development for the United States Department of Agriculture.[1][2] Her firing was an administration reaction to media reports on video excerpts from her address to an event of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in March 2010 and commentary posted by conservative blogger Andrew Breitbart on his website.[3] Based on these excerpts, the NAACP condemned Sherrod's remarks as racist and US government officials called on the official to resign. However, review of her full speech showed that the excerpts had been selectively edited, and that her remarks -- understood in context -- were about the importance of overcoming personal prejudices. The NAACP and White House officials then apologized for their earlier criticisms, and United States Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack apologized for the firing and offered Sherrod a new position.

The Breitbart version of the Shirley Sherrod story took a small particle of truth and twisted it. Tweeden was a part of the spreading of the Brightbart sliming of Sherrod. That sets her apart from other women who have come forward, after years, reporting inappropriate behavior.

Could it be that the specific timing of this revelation by someone who has a regular history with Roy Moore defender, Sean Hannity, has more behind it? Is it possible that it is being deployed to dilute some of the coverage of Roy Moore? Did she get a call from Hannity? Or did she get a call from someone in the right wing echo chamber?

The behavior Leeann Tweeden described of Franken putting his tongue in her mouth was disgusting and totally unacceptable. This article does not in any way condone Franken's behavior.

But there's a difference. Franken didn't respond to her accusation by attacking her, didn't deny it and he apologized. And Tweeden accepted his apology and said that how it was handled from there was up to the people of Minnesota.

Compare that to how Roy Moore and his defenders have responded to accusations.

There is more to this story than meets the eye.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

  New Content

I'm glad Leeann Tweeden called Al Franken out on inappropriate behavior. We might not be so sure about the inappropriateness behind the photo, but there seems to be no question about the uninvited tongue kiss. E-w-w-w-w-w. And I wonder what Franken's wife of 30-something years thinks of that? I'm guessing he's in the doghouse at home, too, and rightly so.

Personally, I think one of the biggest stories here is that two adults had a confrontation over a years-old inappropriate sexual harrassment incident, and it was handled maturely. When has THAT happened in politics before? This is a step in the right direction. You can't change what you did in the past, but you can do better with how you handle it in the present. That's evolution of the Self. It's an opportunity open to many.

But the Hannity-Tweeden connection combined with the exact timing of these revelations amidst the Roy Moore scandal seems like much too perfect timing to ignore -- good catch, Rob!

Submitted on Friday, Nov 17, 2017 at 4:49:17 PM

The weaponization of anthrax was scary. The weaponization of women (and children) is scarier.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 17, 2017 at 5:15:48 PM

It's not new, women and children have been used as weapons for centuries. No time like the present to start curtailing that, imo.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 17, 2017 at 6:47:20 PM

Interesting timing:

Submitted on Friday, Nov 17, 2017 at 5:57:22 PM

