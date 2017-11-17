- Advertisement -

By Rob Kall and Meryl Ann Butler

Here's some added perspective to the Al Franken / Leeann Tweeden narrative. Leeann Tweeden has accused Franken of forcibly kissing her. Franken has apologized and she accepted his apology.

But there's more to this story that the MSM is not showing.

Tweeden is not a neutral party, politically. She's been a repeat guest on the Sean Hannity show.

- Advertisement -



Leann Tweedy on Sean Hannity panel

(Image by Fox News) Permission Details DMCA



In the above photo, a screengrab from the video below, Tweeden characterized Shirley Sherrod (see Wikipedia quote below) as a racist. Remember, Sherrod was attacked and set up by bogus journalism by Breitbart. To be clear, Tweeden was a participant in the right wing echo chamber, amplifying and reinforcing the message of Breitbart.

- Advertisement -

For more context on what happened to Shirley Sherrod, here's what Wikipedia says:

The Breitbart version of the Shirley Sherrod story took a small particle of truth and twisted it. Tweeden was a part of the spreading of the Brightbart sliming of Sherrod. That sets her apart from other women who have come forward, after years, reporting inappropriate behavior.

Could it be that the specific timing of this revelation by someone who has a regular history with Roy Moore defender, Sean Hannity, has more behind it? Is it possible that it is being deployed to dilute some of the coverage of Roy Moore? Did she get a call from Hannity? Or did she get a call from someone in the right wing echo chamber?

The behavior Leeann Tweeden described of Franken putting his tongue in her mouth was disgusting and totally unacceptable. This article does not in any way condone Franken's behavior.

But there's a difference. Franken didn't respond to her accusation by attacking her, didn't deny it and he apologized. And Tweeden accepted his apology and said that how it was handled from there was up to the people of Minnesota.

- Advertisement -

Compare that to how Roy Moore and his defenders have responded to accusations.

There is more to this story than meets the eye.