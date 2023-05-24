What is hidden behind the military exercise in Lithuania

A series of multinational joint exercises are taking place this year across the Baltic States. In particular, maneuvers are carried out almost continuously on the territory of Lithuania.

Thus, annual two-week multinational military exercise Iron Wolf 2023-1 was conducted in Lithuania. The exercise involved some 3,500 troops from 12 NATO member states and 600 pieces of military equipment.

However, this year exercise had some new trends. First of all, it should be noted, that mainly offensive, not defensive operations were trained during the drills.

The NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group Lithuania and the Lithuanian Armed Forces Infantry Battalion conducted "force on force" training.

The more so, much more attention is given to deploying units abroad to participate in international operations.

On May 16 military personnel of the Military Medical Service trained at a temporary field hospital in Pravienišk--s II village (Kaišiadorys regional municipality), including medical airlift of the injured to one of the civil hospitals.

The training simulated an attack that resulted in personnel injuries. Troops were administered first aid on site using the aid and life support supplies provided in the Lithuanian armed forces medical kit. Then, the injured were transported to the field hospital by a M113 armored carrier to receive further care, their condition was stabilized, and the injured were further taken to civilian healthcare establishments. The most badly injured troops were prepared for medical evacuation by Lithuanian Air Force Mi-8 helicopters for further treatment.

Thus, Lithuanian civilian medical institutions are being prepared to receive a large number of wounded. It is noteworthy that Minister of Health Ar?nas Dulkys and Chief of Defense of Lithuania Lt Gen Valdemaras Rupšys observed the exercise.

It is interesting that the Ministry of Defence currently is recruiting those who served in the Armed Forces and have combat experience.

In addition, the Ministry of Health is actively recruiting people by sending mass e-mails to Lithuanian citizens inviting them to serve as military medics in the Lithuanian Military Medical Service. Persons with knowledge of Polish and Russian or Ukrainian are invited. It is indicated that the deployment will be abroad.

Thus, all this may indicate that Lithuania, under the guise of exercise, is preparing its military personnel and medics for participation in military operations abroad.

If we assume that the Lithuanian contingent is preparing to participate in an operation on the territory of Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO, then plans to use other regional formats of military cooperation are obvious. Formally, it will allow foreign troops to enter Ukraine without violating international law.