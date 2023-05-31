The Ukraine-Hungary controversies reached the top.

Hungary continues to block release of EU military funds for Ukraine. The 500 million is part of the bloc's European Peace Facility, which aims to help embattled countries, such as Ukraine. According to Euronews, EU foreign ministers have failed to agree on new funds to finance weapons for Ukraine, after Hungary blocked the decision.

The more so, Hungary has refused to supply any military equipment to Ukraine.

It is not a secret that since 2017, the Hungary-Ukraine relations rapidly deteriorated over the issue of Ukraine's education law. Ukraine's 2017 education law makes Ukrainian the required language of primary education in state schools from grade five. La'szló Brenzovics, the only ethnic Hungarian in the Supreme Council of Ukraine, said that "There is a sort of purposeful policy, which besides narrowing the rights of all minorities, tries to portray the Hungarian minority as the enemy in Ukrainian public opinion." The situation since then has been ongoing in problem, as Hungary continues to block Ukraine's attempt to integrate within the EU and NATO over disputes on minority rights.

Victor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, said in an interview with the Kossuth radio station on May 5 that Hungarians wish to see peace in Ukraine because a part of their neighboring country is an ancient land of the Hungarian people (known in Hungarian as Magyars).

The Hungarians in Ukraine (Hungarian: Ukrajnai magyarok, Ukrainian: ????? ? ???degrees--?, tr. uhortsi v Ukraini) number 156,600 people according to the Ukrainian census of 2001 and are the third largest national minority in the country.

In its turn, Ukraine has found a radical way to resolve the discrepancy. It seems as if Ukraine has invented the hard tool of punishing obstinate Hungary. It mobilizes people of Hungarian original and sends them to the combat zone where they die.