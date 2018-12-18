 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

What is Neoliberalism?

By       Message Anis Shivani       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   3 comments

From youtube.com: Three Minute Theory: What is Neoliberalism? In this iteration of Three Minute Theory, we provide you with a basic introduction to neoliberalism. Like what you see? Like us on Facebook:
Over the last eighteen years as I wrote for many progressive outlets, editors often asked me not to mention the word "neoliberalism," because I was told readers wouldn't comprehend the "jargon." The situation is even worse with literary journals, my main territory, which are determined not to have anything to do with this vocabulary. This has begun to change recently, as the terminology has come into wider usage, though it remains shrouded in great mystery.

People throw the term around loosely, as they do with "fascism," with the same confounding results. Imagine living under fascism or communism, or earlier, classical liberalism, and not being allowed to acknowledge that particular frame of reference to understand economic and social issues. Imagine living under Stalin and never using the communist framework but focusing only on personality clashes between his lieutenants, or likewise for Hitler or Mussolini or Mao or Franco and their ideological systems! But this curious silence, this looking away from ideology, is exactly what has been happening for almost thirty years, since neoliberalism, already under way since the early 1970s, got turbocharged by the Democratic party under the Democratic Leadership Council (DLC) and Bill Clinton.[1]We live under an ideology that has not been widely named or defined.

Absent the neoliberal framework, we simply cannotgrasp what is good or bad for citizens under Cruz versus Trump, or Clinton versus Sanders, or Clinton versus Trump, away from the distraction of personalities. To what extent does each of them agree or disagree with neoliberalism? Are there important differences? How much is Sanders a deviation? Can we still rely on conventional distinctions like liberal versus conservative, or Democrat versus Republican, to understand what is going on? How do we grasp movements like the Tea Party, Occupy, and now the Trump and Sanders insurgencies?

Neoliberalism has been more successful than most past ideologies in redefining subjectivity, in making people alter their sense of themselves, their personhood, their identities, their hopes and expectations and dreams and idealizations. Classical liberalism was successful too, for two and a half centuries, in people's self-definition, although communism and fascism succeeded less well in realizing the "new man."

It cannot be emphasized enough that neoliberalism is notclassical liberalism, or a return to a purer version of it, as is commonly misunderstood; it is a newthing, because the market, for one thing, is not at all free and untethered and dynamic in the sense that classical liberalism idealized it. Neoliberalism presumes a strong state, working only for the benefit of the wealthy, and as such it has little pretence to neutrality and universality, unlike the classical liberal state.

I would go so far as to say that neoliberalism is the final completion of capitalism's long-nascent project, in that the desire to transform everything--every object, every living thing, every fact on the planet--in its image had not been realized to the same extent by any preceding ideology. Neoliberalism happens to be the ideology--unlike the three major forerunners in the last two hundred and fifty years--that has the fortune of coinciding with technological change on a scale that makes its complete penetration into every realm of being a possibility for the first time in human history.

From the early 1930s, when the Great Depression threatened the classical liberal consensus (the idea that markets were self-regulating, and the state should play no more than a night-watchman role), until the early 1970s, when global instability including currency chaos unraveled it, the democratic world lived under the Keynesian paradigm:[2] markets were understood to be inherently unstable, and the interventionist hand of government, in the form of countercyclical policy, was necessary to make capitalism work, otherwise the economy had a tendency to get out of whack and crash.

It's an interesting question if it was the stagflation of the 1970s, following the unhitching of the United States from the gold standard and the arrival of the oil embargo, that brought on the neoliberal revolution, with Milton Friedman discrediting fiscal policy and advocating a by-the-numbers monetarist policy,[3] or if it was neoliberalism itself, in the form of Friedmanite ideas that the Nixon administration was already pursuing, that made stagflation and the end of Keynesianism inevitable.

It should be said that neoliberalism thrives on prompting crisis after crisis, and has proven more adept than previous ideologies at exploiting these crises to its benefit, which then makes the situation worse, so that each succeeding crisis only erodes the power of the working class and makes the wealthy wealthier. There is a certain self-fulfilling aura to neoliberalism, couched in the jargon of economic orthodoxy, that has remained immune from political criticism, because of the dogma that was perpetuated--by Margaret Thatcher and her acolytes--that There Is No Alternative (TINA).[4]

Neoliberalism is excused for the crises it repeatedly brings on--one can think of a regular cycle of debt and speculation-fueled emergencies in the last forty years, such as the developing country debt overhang of the 1970s,[5] the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s,[6] the Asian currency crisis of the 1990s,[7] and the subprime mortgage crisis of the 2000s--better than any ideology I know of. This is partly because its very existence as ruling ideology is not even noted by the population at large, which continues to derive some residual benefits from the welfare state inaugurated by Keynesianism but has been led to believe by neoliberal ideologues to think of their reliance on government as worthy of provoking guilt, shame, and melancholy, rather than something to which they have legitimate claim.

It is not surprising to find neoliberal multiculturalists--comfortably established in the academy[8]--likewise demonizing, or othering, not Muslims, Mexicans, or African Americans, but working-class whites (the quintessential Trump proletariat) who have a difficult time accepting the fluidity of self-definition that goes well with neoliberalism, something that we might call the market capitalization of the self.

George W. Bush's useful function was to introduce necessary crisis into a system that had grown too stable for its own good; he injected desirable panic, which served as fuel to the fire of the neoliberal revolution. Trump is an apostate--at least until now--in desiring chaos on terms that do not sound neoliberal, which is unacceptable; hence Jeb Bush's characterization of him as the "candidate of chaos."[9] Neoliberalism loves chaos, that has been its modus operandi since the early 1970s, but only the kind of chaos it can direct and control.

To go back to origins, the Great Depression only ended conclusively with the onset of the Second World War, after which Keynesianism had the upper hand for thirty-five years. But just as the global institutions of Keynesianism, specifically the IMF and the World Bank, were being founded at the New Hampshire resort of Bretton Woods in 1944, the founders of the neoliberal revolution, namely Friedrich Hayek, Ludwig von Mises, Milton Friedman, and others were forming the Mount Pelerin Society (MPS) at the eponymous Swiss resort in 1947,[10] creating the ideology which eventually defeated Keynesianism and gained the upper hand during the 1970s.

So what exactly is neoliberalism, and how is it different from classical liberalism, whose final manifestation came under Keynesianism?

Neoliberalism believes that markets are self-sufficient unto themselves, that they do not need regulation, and that they are the best guarantors of human welfare. Everything that promotes the market, i.e., privatization, deregulation, mobility of finance and capital, abandonment of government-provided social welfare, and the reconception of human beings as human capital, needs to be encouraged, while everything that supposedly diminishes the market, i.e., government services, regulation, restrictions on finance and capital, and conceptualization of human beings in transcendent terms, is to be discouraged.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 38 fans, 1 articles, 10 quicklinks, 4863 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


  New Content

I read this on another site yesterday. It is the most comprehensive description of the problem we are dealing with that I have read.


Must read!

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 10:58:40 PM

Derryl Hermanutz

Become a Fan
Author 64335

(Member since Apr 27, 2011), 47 fans, 24 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1420 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Yes, the author makes it comprehensible, doesn't he!


Neoliberalism is another name for capitalism, which is a form of feudalism, which is rule by ownership. Neoliberalism is merely capitalism that is now converting public goods and human beings into "private property" that is bought-sold for money.


There has never been a free market, because banking families own the money-creation system that creates the money that buys ownership of the Earth and everything and everyone in it. Neoliberalism is rule by bankers who rule by owning the money system. The same people who own the banks own controlling ownership in the transnational industrial, shipping and commercial corporations who own the globalized economy.


So-called "trade deals" like the TTP, TTIP and TISA seek to establish nationless corporate tribunals that enforce corporate rights to exploit and earn profits, over nations' rights to make laws in their own countries.


Under feudalism, the economy was agricultural and the "landed aristocracy" ruled by owning all the land. The Industrial Revolution required a new form of economic government, which "capitalists" provided by owning the industrial economy, and which bankers acquired by owning the power to create the money.


Rule by transnational banking, industrial and commercial corporations is neo-feudal rule for the industrial era. Visible political governments serve the interests of the owning class, not the democratic masses. Democracy - "voting" - is the new opiate of the masses that makes people believe they are electing politicians who can and will implement policies that serve the interests of the democratic majority of the population.


The opiate is so mind-numbingly powerful that people can continue their entire lives electing politicians who do not serve their interests, but still believing they live in a "democracy". Bankers and corporations own the economy, but the brainwashed masses continue to believe they live in a "free market economy".


People believe whatever "the authorities" tell them. Which is why it is so easy to hoodwink the masses into believing the tyrants who enslave them are liberal democrats doing their best to advance the project of liberal humanism.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 11:37:47 PM

Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 38 fans, 1 articles, 10 quicklinks, 4863 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Reply to Derryl Hermanutz:   New Content

Some people are waking up.

.facebook.com/Obstruct-The-Vote-2020-672583019804345/

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 1:16:16 AM

