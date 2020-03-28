 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 13 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/28/20

What if we had a sociopathic narcissist as President in a time of crisis?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   7 comments, In Series: Pandemic
Author 88362
Message Robert Adler

If--God forbid--we had a sociopathic narcissist as President of the United States in a time of grave crisis, we might see a tweet like this from him:

@realDonaldTrump

The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!

As usual with Trump's tweets, there's a lot of nastiness, divisiveness, us-vs-them-ism, and a whopper or two to unpack. However, let's just focus on "... in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success".

In other words, what we do about the coronavirus pandemic should be determined by how it might impact him. That is pure narcissism.

Epidemiologists--experts who devote their lives to studying, understanding and modeling epidemics and pandemics--tell us that stringent steps now can beat this virus down to a manageable level in a month or two--as the Chinese and a few other countries have managed to do. That would allow our health system to continue to function, and researchers to develop treatments or a vaccine. This painful-but-necessary choice might mean thousands of deaths in the US.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Must Read 3   Well Said 3   Valuable 3  
Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Adler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I'm a retired psychologist and freelance writer focusing on science, technology and fact-based political and social commentary.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Pandemic"

View All 1 Articles in "Pandemic"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Google's AlphaZero is now scary smart

Three kinds of gun laws save lives

Something new to worry about -- Quasi-resonant Amplification

Due process vs street "justice" in the US

Self-aware artificial intelligence? Coming soon to a robot near you

Ten percent of us have high concentrations of ten or more toxins in our blood

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

4 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments  Post Comment

Robert Adler

Become a Fan
Author 88362
(Member since Jun 11, 2013), 3 fans, 10 articles, 50 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

If you mate the black swan of Donald Trump becoming our first narcissistic and sociopathic President with the black swan of the novel coronavirus, life in the US can get very serious very quickly.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 3:14:34 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Floyd Tolar

Become a Fan
Author 21438
(Member since Sep 8, 2008), 313 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Robert Adler:   New Content

We are living the Chinese Curse, "May you live in interesting times".

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 8:09:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Al Hirschfield

Become a Fan
Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019), 1 fan, 28 articles, 106 quicklinks, 273 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Don't be silly. How could any of this happen here? This is America, land of the free and home of the brave.

You must be Chinese...

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 6:07:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 22 fans, 20 articles, 4305 quicklinks, 7977 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

Reply to Al Hirschfield:   New Content

LOL!

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 10:05:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Robert Adler

Become a Fan
Author 88362
(Member since Jun 11, 2013), 3 fans, 10 articles, 50 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I'm very relieved to learn that it can't happen here. Just a crazy "what if" scenario.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 28, 2020 at 8:18:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 22 fans, 20 articles, 4305 quicklinks, 7977 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

Reply to Robert Adler:   New Content

I think things are very dangerous right now. No one is in charge of this man whose unbounded ignorance and utter contempt for anyone and everyone is lethal.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 10:08:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Robert Adler

Become a Fan
Author 88362
(Member since Jun 11, 2013), 3 fans, 10 articles, 50 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Dear Floyd and Susan,

I couldn't agree more--interesting, scary, dangerous times. And with the coronavirus, it's clear that everyone in the world is in the same b.oat

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 10:26:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 