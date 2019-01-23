What if we applied NRA logic to the 4th Amendment?

- Advertisement -

What if we applied NRA 2nd Amendment logic to the 4th Amendment?

2nd Amendment - The Right to Bear Arms.

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

The NRA ignores that this amendment applies to "a well regulated militia", and only mentions the second half of the one sentence that makes up the amendment. At the time, the USA had no standing army, and had to depend on state militias for military forces. When the US funded a full time military, there was no longer a need to depend on state militias, making this amendment obsolete.

- Advertisement -

The NRA ignores the first half of the sentence, as it the amendment was "The right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

Let's apply similar logic to the 4th Amendment.

- Advertisement -

4th Amendment - Search and Seizure.

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

What if we ignore the SECOND half of the sentence?

"The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue"

We've just thrown out probable cause and protected every criminal from search warrants.

I think we CAN'T just ignore parts of any sentence we want.

- Advertisement -