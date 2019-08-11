 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/11/19

Fear the terrified 20%, definitely fear the terrified 20%

Television in Nazi Germany
(Image by Ninian Reid)
When discussing the direction for America, we must remember we are discussing humans, not numbers.

Within any demographic, roughly 20% of the population are constantly terrified, and willing to eliminate individual freedom if a hereditary dictator promises to protect them from their fears. They believe most people are evil and cannot be allowed to choose their own leaders. They won't take responsibility for their own actions, and deny the obvious, like racism and global heating. They don't consider facts, nor can they reason critically, and they prefer hate slogans to solutions, either because of their overriding terror or inadequate education.

Another 20% are like me, fierce believers that most people are good, and that democracy and individual freedom are worth fighting to protect. We are unwilling to tolerate leaders who are above the law and would put the citizens below it. We believe most people are good, and that diverse and inclusive government performs best.

The remaining 60%, ignore politics. When you include "slightly agree" to the two 20% groups, you can roughly divide any population into thirds, the terrified, the brave, and the "don't cares", each outnumbered 2:1.

Historically, populations, and nations, have always moved towards the loudest 1/3. The American Revolution occurred after the 1/3 who wanted individual freedom made themselves such a pain for the British that the British began committing atrocities, convincing the 1/3 who normally didn't care, to care.

Today in the USA, those who want a dictatorship are LOUDLY making themselves known, by mass shootings, caging babies, dumping industrial waste into rivers, reversing clean air, all sorts of headline grabbing atrocities.

If those who love individual freedom and electing their own leaders, really want to avoid dictatorship, they have to get off the couch and start protesting. If they don't, then clearly the majority WANTS dictatorship. While the terrified are clearly fooled, I do not buy that the media is responsible. Mass media pushing right wing propaganda isn't new, it's as old as media.

The original reason to CREATE media was to spread propaganda.

 

Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering with MBA training in international business. 35 years working all over the world. Expert in power plants, energy, oil. I have been to about 150 countries total, spent at least a week in about 110
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Fear the terrified 20%, definitely fear the terrified 20%

lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
The FBI has just issued a statement outlawing dissent.

If you are American, now that you have published an article using the word "propaganda" you will be monitored with an eye to finding an excuse to arrest you. That, by the way, goes for every single one of us who publishes here or even reads these pages. yes, it is that bad.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 2:13:16 PM

Author 0
David William Pear

Author 500873
Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014)
Reply to lila york:   New Content

The American people are such cowards that they readily give up their Bill of Rights for false promises of safety. The anti-terrorists laws are being used to make protesters out to be terrorists. We already see this with the laws against protesting pipelines. Every form of protest and civil disobedience is being turned into a felony. I am glad you are publicizing this but we are such a small minority that it is a losing battle.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 6:06:13 PM

Author 0
Lew Weingarth

Author 512948

(Member since Jan 22, 2019)
Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

Spot on, and what really underlies the problem of the two philosophies is the difference in support for the position. Pro-democracy people probably over-rely on facts and analysis, while, as you say, the anti-democracy people are willing to give up rights for the PROMISE of safety - which they never get - their heroes always make us LESS safe. Bush jr was a perfect example, creating ISIS while promising to REDUCE terrorism. Trump is much the same, though more entertaining.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 6:25:02 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

If so, then we should all move to Iceland and say good riddens to bad rubbish.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 6:26:42 PM

Author 0
Lew Weingarth

Author 512948

(Member since Jan 22, 2019)
Reply to lila york:   New Content

I vote for Iceland. Lovely country, in summer anyway.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 9:46:50 PM

Author 0
Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)
Reply to lila york:   New Content

Iceland, yeahh!! We can dance to the works of Bjork! :)

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 10:53:04 PM

Author 0
Lew Weingarth

Author 512948

(Member since Jan 22, 2019)
Reply to lila york:   New Content

I've fought fascism all my life. I've never been afraid of cowardly bullies. When we become afraid of the bullies, they win. Fortunately they are a tiny minority.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 9:48:24 PM

Author 0
