

Congress

What have you done, America?

You took a Declaration of Independence and a U.S. Constitution and handed them over to Donald J. Trump, a crass and ignorant person who has emotional defects so aberrant as to put the well-being, and possibly the future, of the United States of America in jeopardy. Almost daily, he acts like a high-schooler pulling pranks during a Friday night drinking binge

The question now is whether his presidency (which includes his outrageous assault on the media and the Republicans' War on the Poor) will lead to a country in shambles or a country under the boot of a raging adolescent. Other alternatives are beginning to look remote.

This is no longer a political disagreement; it is a national mental health emergency. And America is faced with a Moment of Truth for which we are totally unprepared.

Bearing the most guilt and shame of all right now are Congressional Republicans who put their party and some ill-conceived policies above the fate of the nation they have sworn to protect. Are there no Republicans with a sense of dignity, let alone the ability to see where all of this could or actually is heading?

Just as the names of the Founders were etched in history on this July Fourth in 1776, the names of every one of the 535 men and women serving in Congress today will forever be remembered as those who laughed at and or ignored Trump, thus allowing the reality TV show host to prove that The Great American Experiment would fail because there were no citizens of honor at the helm.