Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

News Media Needs to Counter Punch Trump with Ad Campaign

By       Message don mooradian     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In the face of President Trump's unrelenting attacks and his administration's hostile attitude, legitimate news gatherers--be they liberal, conservative, one person hunched over a laptop or an international conglomerate in a skyscraper--must defend themselves as an institution with a large-scale outreach campaign to re-establish the credibility it desperately needs from American citizens and that the citizens need from the news media.

Journalists must show the administration, the American people and the rest of the world that they will pursue the truth and will not be intimidated or quiet. As the Fourth Estate, it has its own formal and informal checks and balances on other American institutions, most notably government and business. While public-relations campaigns and slogans from individual news media are positive steps, a larger, united campaign with a single slogan would be much more effective. It should focus on several goals.

Primarily, explain why the First Amendment and freedom of the press are essential in a thriving democracy. Themes should include: government transparency, accessibility and accountability; real news versus fake news; critical thinking; freedom from intimidation; and other related issues. The campaign should use traditional mass media (television, newspapers, radio, billboards, bus boards, direct mail, etc.) and social media with a consistent logo, style and messages. The message should be straightforward and bold (e.g. "TRUTH IS OUR DUTY" or "PRESS FOR THE TRUTH" [if available]).

Today's professional journalists have solid educations; understand their subject matter; seek out multiple, reliable sources; fact check; accept oversight from experienced supervisors and will correct mistakes. Furthermore, freedom of the press is worthless if not tied inextricably to an ethical and moral obligation to be accurate and truthful.

Are journalists perfect? Of course not. And people need to remember that journalists almost always pay a price for their mistakes and misrepresentations, as did three recent CNN newspeople.

So, secondly, the industry should identify reporters and news organizations that adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards as outlined by several news associations and organizations, displaying such designations just as other professionals do (e.g., CPAs).

Thirdly, journalists need to share with the public a basic, agreed-upon industry-wide "fact-check" system displaying the accuracy of stories. It should focus on national, state and local officials and, importantly, the news media itself.

Overall, though, the nation is best served a steady flow of accurate news stories that are fair to everyone yet fearful of no one.

Whether we are at the beginning of a contentious 4 or 8 years between the White House and the news media or at a cataclysmic turning point in American history remains to be seen.

Freedom of the press was wisely included in the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. That freedom must not change because the very Constitution that enables it also relies on it for its continued existence.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Former journalist and, also, former marketing executive. Currently retired and pissed off about Trump being president.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

News Media Needs to Counter Punch Trump with Ad Campaign

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

don mooradian

Become a Fan
Author 509294

(Member since Jun 29, 2017), 1 articles, 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Why hasn't the legitimate press used it vast resources--tv, radio, newspapers, billboards, direct mail--to respond to Trump calling it "fake news"? They need to fight back without delay.

Submitted on Thursday, Jun 29, 2017 at 7:14:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 