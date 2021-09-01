 
 
Send a Tweet
52 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/1/21

What country do you live in? US-vaccinated or the US-unvaccinated?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   2 comments, In Series: Pandemic
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 88362
Message Robert Adler

The good news about Covid-19 vaccination in the US is that as of the end of August, 2021, 51 percent of the US population are fully vaccinated against Covid and 61 percent have gotten at least one jab.

The bad news is that leaves 39 percent of the US population129 million peopleun-vaccinated.

Those 129 million un-vaccinated Americans provide the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and especially the highly contagious delta mutant with more than enough unprotected targets to continue to cause widespread illness, hospitalizations and death, including among children. The unvaccinated remain at significantly higher risk than those who are fully vaccinated and, unfortunately, are serving as an huge human petri dish in which the virus continues to multiply and mutate.

In case even a few of those 129 million might respond to up-to-the-minute data about the benefits of the vaccine, here are some recent, nationwide, county-by-county research findings:

Jeffrey Harris, a physician and emeritus professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, gathered data on vaccination rates, Covid-19 case rates and Covid-related hospitalizations in the 112 most populated US countieshome to a total of 147 million people. He used vaccination data as of mid-July, 2020 and compared them to Covid cases and hospitalizations between July 30 and August 12. You can read a preprint of the research report here . (The paper has not yet been peer reviewed)

County-by-County Covid vaccination vs. hospitalization,
County-by-County Covid vaccination vs. hospitalization,
(Image by Jeffrey Harris, MD)   Details   DMCA

The results are striking.

In the 56 counties in the lower half of the vaccination range, there were 548 cases per 100,000 population during the two-week study period, but just 281 cases per 100,000 in the 56 counties in the upper half of the vaccination rates.

People in the less-vaccinated counties suffered 1.95 times as many diagnosed Covid-19 cases than people in the more-vaccinated counties.

A ten percent increase in the vaccination rate correlated with a 28.3 percent reduction in Covid-19 cases.

The difference in Covid-caused hospitalizations in less-vaccinated compared to more-vaccinated counties was even more dramatic. In the 56 less-vaccinated counties there were 55.4 hospitalizations per 100,000 people during the two-week study period, compared to 20.5 per 100,000 in the more-vaccinated counties.

For every Covid hospitalization in the more-vaccinated counties, there were 2.7 hospitalizations in the less-vaccinated ones.

A ten-percent increase in vaccination rate correlated with a whopping 44.9 percent decrease in Covid hospitalizations.

What's the bottom line of this study? Basically, that any county or state that can encourage 10 percent more of its citizens to get vaccinated can expect to cut its Covid case rate by 28 percent and its Covid hospitalization rate by 45 percent.

Lets translate a 28 percent reduction in Covid cases or a 45 percent reduction in Covid hospitalizations into lives saved:

In the US to date , we've suffered 39,662,129 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Among those, 2,675,000 people have been hospitalized and 654,668 have died, more than in any other country. That means that for every 100,000 US cases, we're likely to see 1650 deaths.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Adler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I'm a retired psychologist, author and freelance writer focusing on science, technology and fact-based political and social commentary.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Pandemic"

How rare is rare? Some actual data about breakthrough Covid infections (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 08/13/2021
. . . Delta is for Danger . . . (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 07/24/2021
How much is a face mask worth? Try $3000 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/03/2020
View All 10 Articles in "Pandemic"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Google's AlphaZero is now scary smart

How rare is rare? Some actual data about breakthrough Covid infections

Climate--we're turning the clock back 3.3 million years

Three kinds of gun laws save lives

A 38,000-year-old whodunit: What really happened to our Neanderthal cousins?

To mask or not to mask, that is the question

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Robert Adler

Become a Fan
Author 88362
(Member since Jun 11, 2013), 2 fans, 24 articles, 225 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content

I know from the reaction to previous pro-vaccine posts that there are a lot of OpEdNews readers who will never get vaccinated against Covid-19 and who will continue to argue forcibly for their views. I don't expect that the research summarized in this post will change any of their minds. However, I hope that there are other readers who are still not vaccinated, but who might take these research findings seriously enough to "move" from the unvaccinated to the vaccinated portion of the US.

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021 at 3:59:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
tim mcghie

Become a Fan
Author 50863
(Member since Jul 10, 2010), 8 fans, 2 articles, 6 quicklinks, 670 comments, 10 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Divide and conquer. One man's misinformation is another man's truth. Unless you listen to the world renowned doctors and scientists who are not on Big Pharma's payroll, who in many circumstances have sacrificed their careers to get the truth out to the public, then you shouldn't be trying to coerce anyone into taking an experimental vaccine that could have dire consequences.

click here

click here

.bitchute.com/video/GsLUm0lCJa0K/

Even the mormons are divided over vaccines:

click here

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021 at 5:12:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 