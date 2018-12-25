 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

What Would an Open Source Secretary of Defense Look Like?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/25/18

In terview with Robert David Steele

Shortly after James Mattis resigned as Secretary of Defense, I noticed a post from Robert David Steele, whom I have interviewed in the past (Transcript 1, Transcript 2), who is himself a former Marine. Mattis Resignation Most Helpful Reaction of Congress Reveals Degree to Which ALL Members are Bribed and Blackmailed by Zionist Israel and US Military-Industrial Complex opens by stating:

The Secretary of Defense simply does not "get" that the Koreas will be unified, denuclearized, and demilitarized; that most if not all US bases overseas will be closed starting in Germany and the Italy and Japan; and that it was the Zionists, not Iran that did the Marine Beirut Barracks bombing. As with so many in Washington, he has reached the limits of his capabilities and is not ready for the brave new world that is going to include extraterrestrial disclosure and the termination of mind-control, geoengineering, and the Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMB) that SecDef has probably not been fully briefed on.

I thought to myself, what might a Department of Defense look like if Steele, author of The Open Source Everything Manifesto (OpEdNews Review by Richmond Shreve), were the Secretary of Defense? The more I thought about it, the more I thought that Steele might be the antithesis to Mattis both Marines, one favoring eternal war and the Deep State ubber alles, the other a fan of Ron and Rand Paul and eternal peace, and perhaps the most published vocal opponent of the Deep State.

It turns out Steele is not just the foremost proponent for open source everything, to the point that he was recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 by the Editor in Chief of Defence and Intelligence Norway (in an article, Intelligence & the Nobel Peace Prize), he is also one of the most prolific but persistently ignored thinkers about what a national grand strategy favoring peace and prosperity might look like. He is more commonly known as the father of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and a near rabid critic of the secret intelligence community that he famously calls "pathologically dysfunctional."

My strategy emerged I would ask Steele three questions, on strategy, open source, and intelligence, in relation to the remote very remote possibility that he were to be considered as the new Secretary of Defense. Here is what came from my email to him.

Rob: No one in power in Washington, D.C. will give the possibility of you being Secretary of Defense a second thought. The doorman at the Omni Shoreham has as good a chance as you. What have you to offer the President in terms of a strategic perspective that might lead him to actually interview you? Steele replied,

"Chuckling! Or LOL as the rising generation might write. Since I have often said that we would be better off if we chose our Members of Congress by lottery, I am not in the least put off by how you frame your question. My chances of being considered by President Donald Trump for the position of Secretary of Defense are perhaps 200-1 but then, those were also the odds on his being elected President according to most London bookmakers until about midnight on Election Day, when the tide turned.

Certainly I am a wild card. I would be honored to be considered for any position with the president, including food taster. What I will say is that I am the only person in the USA that I know of who has actually published a Grand Strategy that fully addresses the changes we need to make in diplomacy, development, defense, and commerce (D3C), and in intelligence. Below is the capstone graphic from my three-monograph series published in 2016.

(Image by Robert Steele)   Permission   Details   DMCA

"I have been thinking about defense reform since I was first asked to create the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity (MCIA) in 1988, serving as the senior civilian under Col Walter Breede, III, USMC and also a graduate of the US Naval Academy ('68). General Al Gray, then the Commandant, wanted us to do the intelligence (decision-support) for acquisition that was not being done by the Army, Navy, or Air Force, Overview of Planning and Programming Factors for Expeditionary Operations in the Third World for which I was the Study Directory and BDM the supporting contractor. Published in 1990 it set a standard that has still not been replicated by anyone, in part because it produced strategic generalizations about the real world that are ignored by the other three services: for example, the real world aviation day is hot and humid, which means that apart from the problem of only having 40% of your aircraft available on any given day due to spare parts and maintenance skills shortfalls, you can only carry half as much half as far. The President needs to understand that we do not have a military optimized to win wars, we have a military optimized to pick the public's pocket and transfer wealth from the 99% to the 1%.


(Image by Robert Steele)   Permission   Details   DMCA

In 2001 I published "Threats, Strategy, and Force Structure: An Alternative Paradigm for National Security," in Steven Metz (ed.), Revising the Two MTW Force Shaping Paradigm, and for the first time did something the military still refuses to do: distinguished between four completely different threat classes, as shown below, each of which needs its own counter-force and its own counter-doctrine.

Let me just sum up by saying that I am certain that 50% of every defense dollar is waste; and that within the existing defense budget there is ample funding for the border wall and anything else the President wants to get done. Perhaps the single most important recommendation in my Grand Strategy is that we close all of our military bases overseas starting in Korea, Japan, Germany, and Italy. This brings back to the USA a ton of money that can be distributed among the Congressional districts, and offset the objections of the Deep State and its military-industrial complex. I have a clear vision of how to build a military that can defend America, including its borders, while revitalizing the civic health of our citizens and their communities.

Rob: The idea of an Open Source Military is titillating, however unrealistic it might be. You were recommended for the Nobel Peace Prize on the basis of your demonstrating that all seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) could be accomplished within a decade or two at 10-20% the cost of the failed Western economic paradigm that is 50% waste and 90% profit for the banks. What would an Open Source Military look like if you were Secretary of Defense?

Within the enormous budget of the US Department of Defense (DoD) a budget that consumes 60% of the annual disposable income of the federal government, there are huge opportunities for savings that can be translated into presidential flexibility and new initiatives.

I would start by fully funding the Open Source Agency that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has approved twice, in 2000 and in 2010, but that has not been funded because of constant opposition from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). MEMORANDUM FOR THE PRESIDENT: Eradicating Fake News and False Intelligence with an Open Source Agency That Also Supports Defense, Diplomacy, Development, & Commerce (D3C) Innovation to Stabilize World is free online. The below graphic is central:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary.

