Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

What Will We Do To Resist? an Editorial in the Santa Fe New Mexican, plus NY Times Editorial on Detentions

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/15/18

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (26 fans)
- Advertisement -


Rep. Pramila Jayapal--'They Could Hear Their Children Screaming for Them in the Next Room' Rep. Pramila Jayapal--'They Could Hear Their Children Screaming for Them in the Next Room': ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: aysua Hvsnod)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

(Rep. Pramila Jayapal--'They Could Hear Their Children Screaming for Them in the Next Room')

This editorial, What Will We Do To Resist?, appearing in today's Santa Fe New Mexican, is truly an excellent editorial, as is David Leonhardt's also in today's New York Times, which follows:

- Advertisement -

It's like a jail for children. In Brownsville, Tex., the federal government has incarcerated more than 1,400 boys between the ages of 10 and 17. They are being held in a former Walmart, as part of the Trump administration's new policy of separating parents and children who illegally try to enter the United States.

The boys each have less than 40 square feet of living space. They spend 22 hours a day inside the former Walmart and receive two hours outside. Lights out is at 9 P.M. "I have been inside a federal prison and county jails," MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff said yesterday on Twitter, after visiting the shelter, which is called Casa Padre. "This place is called a shelter but these kids are incarcerated."

The facility predates the Trump administration, as a place to hold migrant children who attempt to enter this country by themselves. But the number of boys there is now growing because of the new child-separation policy. "The policy of criminally prosecuting all who cross the border illegally is creating a new category of residents at these holding centers, young boys and girls who are grappling with the trauma of being unexpectedly separated from their mothers and fathers," write Michael E. Miller, Emma Brown and Aaron C. Davis in The Washington Post.

- Advertisement -

I urge you to read a series of tweets by Soboroff or the Post story. Your government has separated these children from their families and is detaining them in warehouselike conditions.

"You might want to smile," Alexia Rodriguez, one of the executives who runs Casa Padre, told journalists who toured it yesterday (after Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon called attention to the facility by getting turned away at the door). "The kids feel a little like animals in a cage, being looked at," Rodriguez said.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 282 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2263 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Wonderful that editorials like these are appearing all over the United States. Even such policies as these can not survive the withering attacks of the Editorial Pages, nor the severe questioning by powerful religious entities, as cited in the NY Times editorial by David Leonhardt.


What happens to migrant children who get deported back to Central America? Many undocumented migrant children who fail to reach the U.S. are sent home to Central America. Manuel Bojorquez recently traveled to El Salvador.


What happens to migrant children who get deported back to Central America? Many undocumented migrant children who fail to reach the U.S. are sent home to Central America. Manuel Bojorquez recently traveled to El Salvador to find ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS This Morning) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Friday, Jun 15, 2018 at 2:34:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 