 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 12/9/20

What We Know So Far About U.S. Government's Plan to Track COVID Vaccine Recipients

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 517986
Message Children's Health Defense
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

To track COVID vaccine recipients, Operation Warp Speed has resurrected a program devised after the September 11 attacks that was quickly defunded following public backlash over privacy concerns.

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

SARS-CoV-2 vaccines: mRNA-1273 (Moderna), Ad5 (CanSinoBio, NantKwest/ImmunityBio), ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (Oxford university).
SARS-CoV-2 vaccines: mRNA-1273 (Moderna), Ad5 (CanSinoBio, NantKwest/ImmunityBio), ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (Oxford university).
(Image by quapan)   Details   DMCA

Story at-a-glance:

  • Operation Warp Speed (OWS), a joint operation between U.S. Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense, continues to be shrouded in secrecy.
  • OWS is a public-private partnership tasked with producing therapeutics and a fast-tracked COVID-19 vaccine - 300 million doses' worth that are intended to be made available starting in January 2021.
  • OWS has plans to engage an "active pharmacovigilance surveillance system" to track Americans for 24 months following vaccination.
  • One of OWS' four key tenets is "traceability," which includes confirming which of the approved vaccines were administered regardless of location (public or private), reminding recipients to return for a second dose and ensuring that the correct second dose is administered.
  • Google and Oracle, multinational computer technology corporations headquartered in California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, have been contracted to "collect and track vaccine data" as part of OWS' surveillance systems.
  • OWS, rather than being directed by public health officials, is heavily dominated by military, technology companies and U.S. intelligence agencies, likening it to a successor for Total Information Awareness (TIA), a program that sprang up after the September 11 attacks but was quickly defunded following public backlash over privacy concerns.

Operation Warp Speed, a joint operation between U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense (DOD), continues to be shrouded in secrecy, but little by little information is emerging that long-term monitoring of the U.S. public is part of the plan.

At face value, OWS is a public-private partnership tasked with producing therapeutics and a fast-tracked COVID-19 vaccine - 300 million doses' worth that are intended to be made available starting in January 2021.

But it appears the involvement doesn't end there. Rather than just ensuring a vaccine is produced and made available for those who want it, Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed, dubbed the coronavirus vaccine czar, said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the rollout will include "incredibly precise " tracking systems."

Their purpose? "To ensure that patients each get two doses of the same vaccine and to monitor them for adverse health effects." In an interview with The New York Times, Slaoui described it as a "very active pharmacovigilance surveillance system."

What will the vaccine monitoring system entail?

This is the number one question, and one that hasn't been answered, at least not officially. "While Slaoui himself was short on specifics regarding this 'pharmacovigilance surveillance system,'" news outlet Humans Are Free reported, "the few official documents from OWS that have been publicly released offer some details about what this system may look like and how long it is expected to 'track' the vital signs and whereabouts of Americans who receive a Warp Speed vaccine."

One of the documents, "From the Factory to the Frontlines: The Operation Warp Speed Strategy for Distributing a COVID-19 Vaccine," was released by HHS. It also mentions the use of pharmacovigilance surveillance along with Phase 4 (post-licensure) clinical trials in order to assess the vaccines' long-term safety, since "some technologies have limited previous data on safety in humans."

The report, which lays out a strategy for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, from allocation and distribution to administration and more, continues:

"The key objective of pharmacovigilance is to determine each vaccine's performance in real-life scenarios, to study efficacy, and to discover any infrequent and rare side effects not identified in clinical trials. OWS will also use pharmacovigilance analytics, which serves as one of the instruments for the continuous monitoring of pharmacovigilance data.

"Robust analytical tools will be used to leverage large amounts of data and the benefits of using such data across the value chain, including regulatory obligations. Pharmacovigilance provides timely information about the safety of each vaccine to patients, healthcare professionals, and the public, contributing to the protection of patients and the promotion of public health."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Children's Health Defense Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page


The Children's Health Defense Team is devoted to the health of people and our planet.  Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children's Health Defense.

(more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Press in His Pocket: Bill Gates Buys Media to Control the Messaging

World Economic Forum's 'Great Reset' Plan for Big Food Benefits Industry, Not People

The Persuasion Game: Manipulating Intention to Get a Covid-19 Vaccine

Science Institute Protects Interests of Big Food, Not Public Health, Researchers Say

Vaccines and Autism-Is the Science Really Settled?

An International Message of Hope for Humanity From RFK, Jr.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 