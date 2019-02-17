 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
General News

What The People Did Wrong

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message kahin hassan     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 505747
- Advertisement -

ministers of justice have the power to defeat justice for the correction of the criminals .recently the Minister of Justice made a statement on the radios of television on Djibouti it is not bad to make a statement structure legal but it was not necessary to reach the rights of the man and freedom of expression since you exercise the Poste of justice and don't pretend you are blind to the Constitution on Article 11 of the law and the duties of the human person Republic of Djibouti.
 We the people have the duties to express our thoughts, our opinions regarding the actuality of the situation that takes place in our country or elsewhere or something else that we have our thoughts as the government is champion on the repression political, no democracy. They imprison whoever expresses his opinion whatever on the Internet or elsewhere he uses the means to scare torture by putting in jail and even killed if not stop. a government must be structured and honest knowing that a country without its people is not a country and a country without a government is not a country the powers it is for the people what I think. So we the opposition of the current government in Djibouti condemning these declarations that the minister's make through the Radio Television of Djibouti. we are the people to serve the country, loyal to our nation and the actual dictators' government is contradicts the constitution. As you the ministry of justice your work is to keep sovereignty the justice of the country, for the people by the people but not to put pressure on freedom of expression on television.


Thank you Kahin Haroun Hassan


(Article changed on February 17, 2019 at 19:09)

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

my name is kahin haroun hassan i m citizen of djibouti i am opposite against the government of Djibouti. don't judge me before you don't know free djibouti .

kahin hassan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Dictatorship in Djibouti

What The People Did Wrong

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 