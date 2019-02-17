What The People Did Wrong

ministers of justice have the power to defeat justice for the correction of the criminals .recently the Minister of Justice made a statement on the radios of television on Djibouti it is not bad to make a statement structure legal but it was not necessary to reach the rights of the man and freedom of expression since you exercise the Poste of justice and don't pretend you are blind to the Constitution on Article 11 of the law and the duties of the human person Republic of Djibouti.

We the people have the duties to express our thoughts, our opinions regarding the actuality of the situation that takes place in our country or elsewhere or something else that we have our thoughts as the government is champion on the repression political, no democracy. They imprison whoever expresses his opinion whatever on the Internet or elsewhere he uses the means to scare torture by putting in jail and even killed if not stop. a government must be structured and honest knowing that a country without its people is not a country and a country without a government is not a country the powers it is for the people what I think. So we the opposition of the current government in Djibouti condemning these declarations that the minister's make through the Radio Television of Djibouti. we are the people to serve the country, loyal to our nation and the actual dictators' government is contradicts the constitution. As you the ministry of justice your work is to keep sovereignty the justice of the country, for the people by the people but not to put pressure on freedom of expression on television.



Thank you Kahin Haroun Hassan