Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

What Donald Trump did to me

By       Message Gerald Scorse       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 500743
- Advertisement -

This is an accident report from a victim of the Trump presidency. It's also a catharsis, an attempt to lift the clouds that hang heavy over my head. I've never been bothered by clouds before, but the times they are disheartening.

Courtesy of the undemocratic Electoral College, contrary to the wishes of most voters, a nation dedicated to equality is now being led by a multi-discriminating bigot. A man who once busied himself at bankrupting casinos is now bankrupting the national purpose. He's undermining decades of progress toward the American ideal of equal opportunity--an equal shot for all colors, all faiths or no faith, every man, woman and child.

Add in the endless lying, the temper-tantrum tweets, the daily discrediting of the press, the constant examples of corruption and greed among high-level administration officials (and likely low-level as well: who can resist when the getting is so good, when the presidential emoluments pile up to the sky). There's no practical way to shut it all out. It's in my face, invading my space, day after day after day.

Small wonder that Harry Belafonte, on a PBS memorial to Martin Luther King, Jr., said the country is further off-course today than in the days of the Ku Klux Klan. As Belafonte likely sees it, at least back then the bigots rode at night and hid behind masks. Now they hide in plain sight behind phrases like "take our country back" and "immigration crisis".

- Advertisement -

I scour the internet searching for hope, fastening on anything that offers even a shred.

Dr. King, no stranger to discouragement, turned bleakness itself into a silver lining: "But I know, somehow, that only when it is dark enough can you see the stars." It's hard to imagine how it could get any darker, but I don't see any stars.

There's bittersweet balm in the chorus of voices that assail Trump and all that he represents. The voices are bi-partisan, spanning the political spectrum. So that you might feel the balm as well, let's look at a small sampling.

- Advertisement -

The conservative Bret Stephens likened the wave of GOP Congressional resignations to ships "leaving a sinking rat," the rat being you know who. Many of the retirees, said Stephens, "once believed that Donald Trump alone possessed the kind of political virility needed to vanquish Hillary Clinton." Only belatedly have they figured out that the virility comes "with a case of syphilis." The piece also called Trump a "nativist bigot who, through a bad fluke, captured the White House." (So that's how we got here: "a bad fluke.")

The blogger Erick Erickson, well to the Right, posted a tirade by a non-retiring GOP congressman who, according to Erickson, regularly appears on TV defending the president. Here's what he really thinks: "I wish the (profanity) would just go away. We're going to lose the House, lose the Senate, and lose a bunch of states because of him. All his supporters will blame us... but he hasn't led. He wakes up in the morning, sh*ts all over Twitter, sh*ts all over us, sh*ts all over his staff, then hits golf balls. (Profanity) him."

Liberals of course are just as scathing. Dave Leonhardt, for example, describes Trump as "profoundly unfit to be a president -- a congenital liar and racist..."

But nothing changes: day after day, detestable Donald threatens the American experiment and stains the national character. He leads the country not to new highs but to new lows, not upward toward the stars but downward toward the gutter.

It has to end somehow, some way. The report from Special Counsel Mueller leads to Trump's indictment and impeachment; or a Blue Wave in November returns at least one branch of Congress to Democratic control; or a second Blue Wave in 2020 finally finishes off the nightmare.

Could be; could also not be.

- Advertisement -

Spineless Republicans could refuse to act on the Special Counsel's report. November's Blue Wave could fall short. Come 2020, Trump could again lose the popular vote but retain the presidency.

By now you can see the fix I'm in, and how nobody can know when it will end. Until then I'm staying alive with alternative medicines, political and personal. I donate. I GOTV (Get Out The Vote). I hug my wife, my sons and my grandsons. I drink my red wine.

Not long ago, raising a glass to better days, my wife delivered her diagnosis: I suffer from a classic case of "temporary emotional dislocation". No argument here, I'm just hoping hard for very temporary.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Gerald E. Scorse is a freelance writer living in New York. His op-eds have appeared in newspapers across the United States

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

One Tax Policy Americans "Yugely" Favor

The book that uncovered 'wealthfare'

Dad's Turn to Do the Family Planning

Making the golden years golden for all Americans

Magic money working magic on 401(k)s

The truth about the election of 1876

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Gerald Scorse

Become a Fan
Author 500743

(Member since Nov 17, 2014), 12 articles, 15 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I'm sure there are plenty of readers just as bummed-out as I am by the Trump presidency. If you have any secrets for dealing with it every day, I'd love to hear them. (Mine sometimes work, but too often they're not enough.)

Submitted on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 2:11:08 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 