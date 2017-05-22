Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

The book that uncovered 'wealthfare'

By       Message Gerald Scorse     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 5/22/17

- Advertisement -

Over 20 years ago, long before the experts caught on, the writers Mark Zepezauer and Arthur Naiman zeroed in on the upward redistribution of income in the United States. They called it "wealthfare," and used the term to open their 1996 book Take the Rich Off Welfare. Here's the first sentence: "Wealthfare--the money we hand out to corporations and wealthy individuals--costs us at least $448 billion a year."


(Image by Odonian Press)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

It's no exaggeration to say that the book predicted America's fortune (or, more accurately, misfortune). Government actions to make the rich richer have become standard fare. There's more allegiance to corporate profits than there is to the common good. "Wealthfare" is the ruling national ethos--economically, politically, even in the courts; at bottom, Citizens United is a Supreme surrender to the supremacy of money.

Let's explore the first "wealthfare" total of $448 billion in "subsidies, handouts, tax breaks, loopholes, rip-offs and scams." To begin with, the number looks almost puny today. Total tax expenditures (a.k.a. tax breaks) in fiscal 2018 are expected to cost the federal government more than $1.5 trillion; most Americans will get at least a dollop, but the lion's share by far will line the pockets of people whose pockets are already bulging.

That $1.5 trillion easily tops what the country spends for any other single purpose. In fiscal 2015, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, tax breaks on the federal income tax alone "cost more than Social Security, or the combined cost of Medicare and Medicaid, or defense or non-defense discretionary spending."

- Advertisement -

Defense spending itself might not sound like "wealthfare," but Zepezauer and Naiman believed it described almost two-thirds of the military's 1996 budget of $265 billion. They took on defense outlays in the book's opening chapter, "MILITARY WASTE AND FRAUD ($172 billion a year)." The route to all those billions? "Take one bloated budget. Add the most incompetent bureaucrats on earth. Only two more ingredients are needed: greed and guile." Needless to say, they found plenty of both.

Their assault on military spending also included this quote from President Dwight Eisenhower: "Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed." (In contrast, President Trump wants a new defense budget of $603 billion. That's a year-over-year $54 billion increase, to be paid for by $54 billion in non-defense cuts.)

In 23 scathing chapters, Zepezauer and Naiman listed and estimated the costs of everything they considered "wealthfare"--from preferential taxes on capital gains to agribusiness subsidies, from the 30-year savings-and-loan bailout to the Social Security tax break for high incomes. For good measure, they topped it off with a chapter titled "WHAT WE'VE LEFT OUT (untold billions every year)."

Specifics aside, the book's real finding was the upward flow of income. After decades of shared prosperity in America, the sharing had ended and the prosperity was moving solely toward the already prosperous. "Wealthfare" presciently saw the rich getting richer, the middle class getting more middling, and income inequality rising to record highs.

These simple facts weren't fully embraced until the 2014 arrival of Thomas Piketty's Capital in the Twenty First Century; for Zepezauer and Naiman, the trend was plain to see well back in the twentieth. They traced the outgrowth to "a series of tax 'reforms' that began in 1977 [and] cut the rate paid by the richest Americans nearly in half"" This was their biting view of 1996 America: "[S]tealing from the poor--actually, from anybody who isn't rich--has become standard operating procedure in this country. In fact, the US government today functions mostly as a huge Robin-Hood-in-reverse."

The "wealthfare" tide has mostly risen since then. The George W. Bush tax cuts went overwhelmingly in the rich-get-richer direction. President Obama did pull back modestly on the gains, but the plans advanced by Trump and the GOP will likely erase those moves and then some. The odds strongly favor another tax cut tilted heavily upward.

"Wealthfare": Zepezauer and Naiman were right on the money, long before anybody else.

- Advertisement -

-30-

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Gerald E. Scorse is a freelance writer living in New York. His op-eds have appeared in newspapers across the United States


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

One Tax Policy Americans "Yugely" Favor

Dad's Turn to Do the Family Planning

The truth about the election of 1876

It's time to end "wealthfare"

Keeping America's retirement promise

America's gold mine for the golden years

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Gerald Scorse

Become a Fan
Author 500743

(Member since Nov 17, 2014), 7 articles, 9 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I've seen Paul Krugman's "Great Divergence" credited with being the first real recognition of income inequality. But the Zepezauer and Naiman book came well before that. The "Great Divergence" was a chapter title in Krugman's 2007 book, The Conscience of a Liberal. So Zepezauer and Naiman were more than a decade ahead.

Submitted on Monday, May 22, 2017 at 2:38:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 11 fans, 1 quicklinks, 5476 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I tell you what... take the rich off welfare only if you agree to also end welfare for all.

Fair is fair.

Hard working Americans are sick and tired of being plundered by democrats taxing them only to give it to the other half of America who refuses to work and earn it.

This is a large reason for the revolt against the democrat party and democrat politicians.

Submitted on Monday, May 22, 2017 at 3:38:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Gerald Scorse

Become a Fan
Author 500743

(Member since Nov 17, 2014), 7 articles, 9 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content
Hardworking Americans aren't being plundered by Democrats, they're being plundered by the recipients of "wealhfare" (which, by the way, far exceeds the amounts being spent for all social welfare programs combined). We disagree, profoundly.

Submitted on Monday, May 22, 2017 at 4:53:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 