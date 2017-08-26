Power of Story
What Does Trump's Pardon of Sheriff Arpaio Signify?

      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Joe Arpaio
Joe Arpaio
(Image by Gage Skidmore)
Sherriff Joe Arpaio has been pardoned.

What does this signify?

Trump has assaulted the system of justice in the United States.

Arpaio's crime was repeatedly disobeying a specific, personal court order and ordering the people he supervqised to continue violating the constitutional rights of American citizens if they didn't look white enough. It wasn't a violation of an existing law. It was a direct repudiation and failure to obey the court. One might consider that more of an affront to the justice system than violating a law like possession of a gun or selling drugs.

Trump's pardon of Arpaio's is a direct attack on the institution of the judiciary branch. Perhaps his goal is to damage the reputation of the judiciary system so, when he is found guilty on multiple charges, people will not trust or accept the judicial decision.

This pardon sends a message that racial profiling is okay. It sends a message that police can violate citizens constitutional rights and get away with it.

Trump has the right to pardon anyone. But pardon power was not, in my opinion, given by the writers of the constitution to the president to be used as Trump has used it, to make a political statement, to garner political good will. As far as I know his abuse of the power is a first in history.

This grotesque abuse of power is a harbinger of what is to come. Trump has already been making inquiries into whether he can pardon himself. And it's hard to imagine that Trump has not already told anyone who would be a witness against him that he will pardon them. If that happens there will be a crisis worse than we already face. Or perhaps, the way to put it is that the crisis we are currently experiencing will metamorphosize to the next stage, where any semblance of the nations ability to hold Trump accountable, with the aiding and abetting of the party controlling the House and Senate laid nakedly evident. Unless the leadership of the Republican party takes action they will be surrendering their power and abrogating their responsibility to protect the institutions of justice.

Trump is wreaking a path of destruction on a road to fascism. Who can stop him? Currently, the only answer is the Republican leadership. So the question becomes 'How do the American people make them realize what they must do?'

What do you think?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

James and Jean Anton

Author 56370

(Member since Nov 24, 2010)


You and many comments are way off the mark here... Trump is using the system as it is set up... It is the system, the system that allows the President or Governors to go above the rule of law whenever he wants for any reason or even for no reason. ... it is/was not his invention... think of all the criminals and creeps pardoned by Clinton... PARDONS SHOULD BE OUTLAWED (Kings and dictators can pardon; pardons have no place in a democracy ...THEY PERPETUATE TO BIG TO JAIL!

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017 at 1:21:40 PM

Jim Thomas

Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013)


Rob, I agree that pardoning the criminal and racist Arpaio is outrageous and an abuse of power. However, our biggest problem is not Trump. Our biggest problem is that the election of Trump and others like him is made possible by a electoral/political system that no longer functions. And the biggest most recent blow delivered to that system was delivered by the Democratic Party, which employed massive vote fraud to put its neocon/neoliberal darling on the Presidential ticket. That is a MUCH bigger issue that Trump's pardon of the creep Arpaio. And the fact that almost all of the attention and energy of the so-called progressives is now directed toward Trump and his multiple blunders and abuses is typical of how the system works. It is working to divert attention from the fraud perpetrated by Hillary Clinton to steal the election. This, of course, pleases the thieves who actually make policy very happy. That is exactly what they want. More identity politics. Keep the attention diverted from the fundamental issues (like defrauding the electorate of their right to actually have free and fair elections). So everything is going very well indeed for the owners of the U.S. government. Note that I don't say "our" government. We don't have one. I urge you and other progressive commentators to address honestly the fact that both major political parties are complicit in perpetuating a system that is undemocratic and demand accountability of both parties on this issue.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017 at 1:29:04 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


Of course he has.

The laws have no meaning to him, and he realizes that nothing he does has any consequence. He is a loose cannon. Moreover his disruption and distractions lead the public to tune him out... but this is the DANGER.He is no tv reality character. What he does impacts us, and what goes on behind the curtain that his circus provided, end s everything we once had.For example Parts of the Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah could lose federal protection under an Interior Department recommendation expected to be issued today.

here's the truly worrisome thing: "The disruption is only going to increase, both because he's facing criticism that seems to trigger him psychologically and because his theory of management involves the cultivation of chaos. He has shown throughout his life a defiant refusal to be disciplined. His disordered personality thrives on mayhem and upheaval, on vicious personal attacks and ceaseless conflict. As we're seeing, his malignant character is emboldening some, while it's causing others -- the Republican leadership comes to mind -- to briefly speak out (at best) before returning to silence and acquiescence. The effect on the rest of us? We cannot help losing our capacity to be shocked and alarmed.We have as president the closest thing to a nihilist in our history -- a man who believes in little or nothing, who has the impulse to burn down rather than to build up. When the president eventually faces a genuine crisis, his ignorance and inflammatory instincts will make everything worse."

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017 at 1:31:09 PM

Doc McCoy

Author 23441

(Member since Oct 2, 2008)


Whether you agree or not, Trump was within his rights as POTUS to issue the pardon. It was 100% legal.

It is not the most egregious use of the authority to pardon. Gerald Ford holds that honor with his pardoning of Nixon before a potential trial.

Trump and his aides and others in the Justice Department and White House knew in advance that the pardon would piss off liberals and so called progressives as well as a few Republicans who are hung up on "political correctness." Of course, those Republicans never approved of or actually backed Trump, so their condemnation is of little consequence. Mission accomplished and well played Donald.

Disclaimer: This comment should not be interpreted to mean agreement with what was done, other than the pissing off of liberals and so called progressives. That adds to the comedy of American politics.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017 at 2:31:39 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


NO, it was not legal... and offering the Nixon incident as precedent, does not make it so. The point is that the President swore to uphold the laws, and he flouts them often...and gets away with it... THAT IS setting a precedent that future presidents will use.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017 at 3:21:10 PM

Duane Lawton

Author 500624

(Member since Nov 6, 2014)


Jim Thomas: Sounds like you're ripe to join us in seeking an Article V Convention of States to put a brake on the excesses of our corrupt govt. COSaction.com

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2017 at 2:46:31 PM

