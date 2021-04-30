 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 4/30/21

Weapons in Space "Cannot Be Walked Back"

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 14729
Message Karl Grossman
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)


This Is What A New Space Arms Race Will Look Like Kamikaze satellites, orbital lasers, and anti-satellite missiles--
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty)   Details   DMCA

"Let's be clear: Deploying weapons in space crosses a threshold that cannot be walked back," stated retired U.S. Army Colonel John Fairlamb in a piece in the The Hill, the Washington, D.C. news website.

Fairlamb knows the weaponization of space issue. His background includes being International Affairs Specialist for the Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Military Assistant to the U.S. Secretary of State for Political Military Affairs. He is familiar with war first-hand: he was a company commander in Vietnam. He holds a doctorate on "Comparative Defense Policy Analysis."

"Given the implications for strategic stability, and the likelihood that such a decision [to deploy weapons in space] by any nation would set off an expensive space arms race in which any advantage gained would likely be temporary, engaging now to prevent such a debacle seems warranted," wrote Fairlamb in his opinion column on February 4th in The Hill. click here

The piece was headed: "The US should negotiate a ban on basing weapons in space."

"It's time," Fairlamb wrote, "for arms control planning to address the issues raised by this drift toward militarization of space. Space is a place where billions of defense dollars can evaporate quickly and result in more threats about which to be concerned. Russia and China have been proposing mechanisms for space arms control at the United Nations for years; it's time for the U.S. to cooperate in this effort."

Indeed, if weapons are deployed in space -- and for decades, including during the Reagan administration's "Star Wars" push, now likely again with the Trump administration's creation of a U.S. Space Force and its mission to "dominate" space -- there will be no return.

Space weaponization "cannot be walked back."

And the world is at a crossroads.

Russian Foreign Minister Serge Lavrov two weeks ago called tor talks to create an "international legally binding instrument" to ban the deployment of "any types of weapons" in space. click here

Lavrov declared: "We consistently believe that only a guaranteed prevention of an arms race in space will make it possible to use it for creative purposes, for the benefit of the entire mankind. We call for negotiations on the development of an international legally binding instrument that would prohibit the deployment of any types of weapons there, as well as the use of force or the threat of force."

He made the statement on April 12th, the International Day of Human Space Flight, marked this year by the 60th anniversary of Russian Yuri Gagarin's space flight, the first by a person in space.

The U.S., the United Kingdom and the then Soviet Union joined decades ago in drafting the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 that designated space as a "global commons" for peaceful purposes. The treaty bans the deployment of weapons of mass destruction in space. It's been signed by most nations on Earth.

Russia and China-along with U.S. neighbor Canada-have led in a move to expand the Outer Space Treaty by outlawing the deployment of any weapons in space.

During the period of Reagan's "Star Wars" (officially named the Strategic Defense Initiative), and in years since, the U.S. has been working on developing space weaponry that has included hypervelocity guns and particle beam and laser weapons.

The Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space (PAROS) treaty has been pushed by Canada, Russia and China to broaden the Outer Space Treaty.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Karl Grossman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Karl Grossman is a professor of journalism at the State University of New York/College at Old Westbury and host of the nationally syndicated TV program Enviro Close-Up.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

New Book Concludes: Chernobyl death toll: 985,000, mostly from cancer

Siemens' Abandoning Nuclear Power

Murdoch Media Empire: A Journalistic Travesty

Fukushima: A Month of Media Disinformation

The Cancer Epidemic: Its Environmental Causes

What Could Truly End the Space Program: A Nuclear Disaster Overhead

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 