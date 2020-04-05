 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

We were only trying to do the Right Thing. We didn't see the guy in the gorilla suit.

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

Bush the Younger once smirked: "I can explain it to ya, but I can't understand it for ya." I don't for a minute believe he thought that up hisself. For what follows, I wish somebody could understand it for me. But as a retired programmer of databases and CAD systems, my relationship to all this is a little closer than, say, the relationship of a cargo-cult to a Fedex terminal. So here's my best guess.

Nowadays the talking screen-objects that get the most clicks, likes, follows, and so on, are draped in the mantle of Authority for said clicker-liker-followers. But how do people choose among all the authoritative pundits, talking-heads, preachers and demagogues, gushing out of their screens?

Simple: they don't have to choose among them. That was all taken care of by some algorithm.

The logic of this doesn't seem all that unusual, when we consider that the Internet is a human artifact; and that the eye reports to the brain about twenty percent new information. The rest of the image is fed to the retina from the cerebral cortex. The brain gets some new information from the light coming in, but eighty percent of seeing arrives in the opposite direction, from memory. That's been demonstrated with popular videos of somebody in a gorilla suit walking through a ball game.

This is strikingly similar to how information appears on our screens. Because of the algorithms in Great Googly-moogly and the Book of Faces (our externalized brain), most of the traffic is not coming from the Internet to our screens. Of course not: the purpose of Information is no longer to inform. It was superseded by aggregated Attention, which works so much faster, albeit in the opposite direction.

The "providers" don't care about providing anything, they exist to consume, at unprecedented scale. The "big data" involved is not the commodity, it's a byproduct, like the environmentally-detrimental "flares" at oil refineries. It's a stage in transporting and processing the actual commodity. Aggregated attention, on-the-hoof as it were, is both raw material and catalyst, both crop and fertilizer.

There's a feedback loop, in which the attractant pulls in Audience, whose reaction serves the purposes of the content-originators, and whose "metadata" is strip-mined. Meaning, let's be real, every scintilla of information from users' keyboards, hard drives, internet accounts, GPS locations, POS and tollbooth transactions, microphones and cameras; your "privacy," to you; your "profile" to the "providers."

In this new industry the raw material is your eyeballs. The extracted ore is those famous thousands of data-points on "a thousand points of light" (you and me and everyone we know; or "like" anyway). And that treasure-trove is where the hellspawn of Hell's pawn, the late and unlamented (but extraordinarily fecund) Cambridge Analytica, go to work. The usual work: Market Segmentation, compartmentalizing populations of voters, reactionaries and "persuadables" to enact massive wealth-transfers, legal voter-suppression, free-market evangelical deregulation, legal health insurance restrictions based on employer prejudice; and of course, to tilt elections.

Recycling the BD as chum -- no: it's fly-fishing now, each user presented with hand-tied bait exactly matching their bite, just where they can swallow it whole with a click. This forms up new Audience blocs for extraction, smelting, condensation and so on. The whole cycle spins through again: by a commodious vicus of recirculation, as it happens, the BD derived from the eyeballs is fed back into the parameters that drive the algorithm that drives the blablablah. And roundabout and roundabout we go.

And there we are. Your basic self-licking ice cream cone. Business is booming.

This is tricky. I'm sure I'm oversimplifying a little.

To get your credit score and your sexual proclivities and your mood, and to predict your next move; and lest we forget those burgeoning, proliferating hellspawns, to direct your next move; a fuckton of BD must be churned and centrifuged and steamed open and condensed down, and it comes out here: your Behavioral Profile. That's where the choosing happens. As to which pundits, talking-heads, shouting preachers, and guys in gorilla-suits, get to blast out of that particular screen belonging to you.

So my friends and neighbors who refuse to bother about aseptic precautions whilst running a local roadside convenience store in a pandemic are not crazy, malicious, antisocial wing-nuts, after all.

They're just innocent users of "free" screen services provided by G, F, T, I &c. All those handy little icons lined up at the bottom.

Our neighbors and friends and family, and we ourselves, never knew when we chose our demographic. Something else does that. An algorithm. A bot. A few lines of code somewhere in, I don't know, Utah, probably every state in the union. In a server-building pulling the kilowatt-hours of a city or a Bitcoin mine just to keep the microchips from meltdown.

The algorithm, see, loops through our profile and pulls up everything we clicked-liked-followed, and does the math, and then feeds us only those screenface-objects that make it through that precise sifter. So all they ever get to see is mediated through this mechanism, for purposes we know nothing about.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay tuned...

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Cheney's fat finger is poised over a new button

Obama is too "eloquent" for McCain

Tea at the Taj, time, scale and rowboats

Abrogation

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 