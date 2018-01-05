Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 3 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

We Must Thwart The Rising Oligarchy In The United States

By       Message Congressman Keith Ellison       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 7739

From commons.wikimedia.org: Donald Trump {MID-222185}
Donald Trump
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Reprinted from www.huffingtonpost.com

Not far from the state of Texas, a fraudulent election was very recently held and stolen. The Honduran electoral commission recently certified that Juan Orlando Hernandez became President after widespread reports of irregularity and fraud. It was the culmination of a trend decades in the making in Honduras, one final and dramatic blow to democratic governance that came on the heels of decades of worsening inequality, increasing concentration of corporate power, and creeping authoritarianism. The Organization of American States is right; we need a new election in Honduras. But more than that, in the United States have to acknowledge that we are seeing our future when looking at the political climate in Honduras, if we don't recognize the early warning signs and do something about it.

- Advertisement -

Honduras has become a deeply unequal society. According to an analysis by CEPR, more than 63 percent of Hondurans are either unemployed, underemployed, or working for less than the minimum wage. But that didn't just happen overnight; it came after decades of rubber-stamping legislation by the Honduran government giving away windfall profits to massive corporations at the expense of most working people. It was a systematic takeover of government by the wealthy, and an intentional effort to make life harder for the poor in order to secure more for the rich. Labor unions were dismantled, and corporations wrote the laws. The tax fight this week showed us that the United States is clearly on that same course. A single family "- the Walton family "- owns as much wealth as the bottom 40 percent of Americans combined. Wealthy elites write our laws, own our newsrooms, and seek to use their influence to secure even more in profits.

- Advertisement -

That economic reality is deeply tied to why a right-wing politician was able to override the will of the people in Honduras. Only when such a vast gap in power and influence exists between most people and the uber-wealthy in any society, can the one percent ram through legislation that deeply harms the lives of most people in that society. Over the past few months, it has become clear just how many Americans deeply oppose the tax bill passed by Congress this week. Still, because of the sheer economic and political power that's wielded by the wealthiest one percent in our society, legislation that harms the overwhelming majority of people in the United States was passed. That should frighten us all, because the fundamentally undemocratic exercise of power by the wealthiest to override the will of the majority is exactly what just happened in Honduras.

Representative government rests on the premise that government serves the people. When that stops being true, and when the powerful can override what most people want, the potential for undemocratic abuse is absolutely immense. In Honduras, at least 22 demonstrators have been killed, mostly by state security forces, since the election. Police and military kill their own neighbors without consequence. That's because undemocratic oligarchy has become the norm, and has convinced those in power in Honduras to believe they are rulers, instead of servants.

In Congress, we are speaking up loudly and clearly against U.S. support for the Honduran regime, as we have since the coup, because the futures of our two nations are deeply tied. In March, I helped lead the reintroduction of the Berta Ca'ceres Human Rights in Honduras Act, H.R. 1299, sponsored by Rep. Hank Johnson, which demands an immediate suspension of all U.S. security aid to Honduras and requires the U.S. to vote no on loans from multilateral development banks for the police or military of Honduras. But we've also got to recognize the creep of oligarchy against democracy here at home, and fight against it by outlining a bold, forward-looking vision for our future that includes everyone. I'll do that with renewed vigor in the year to come.

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Keith Ellison is the congressman from Minnesota representing Minneapolis

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ellison Credit Card Provision Becomes Closer to Law

Congressman Keith Ellison; "The surge mission has failed

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 262 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2075 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Well done. The congressman has illuminated and exposed the problem, and especially made clear that this problem goes beyond just Honduras.


What to do about will take, once again, millions of people working together in a coordinated response, and focused on the pressure points, like writing and calling your Congressmen and Senators. They don't know you care unless you tell them very directly!


Here is the Fraud Man himself; A conversation with President Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras


On September 28, the Latin America Initiative at Brookings hosted President Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras for a discussion on strengthening democracy, stability, and security.



A conversation with President Juan Orlando Herna'ndez of Honduras On September 28, the Latin America Initiative at Brookings hosted President Juan Orlando Herna'ndez of Honduras for a discussion on strengthening democracy, stability, and security, focusin
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Brookings Institution) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Friday, Jan 5, 2018 at 3:26:15 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 