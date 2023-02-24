We Monsters, We Took Their World Away

When last we saw him he was on the run,
accused of all ungodly deeds on Earth;
he was said to be chasing little girls
and had a thing for men with piggy curls,
and the common mind was told he gave birth
to horror roarers, deepest dark for fun.
We chased him and chased him, but we forgot
that he was a product of CRISPR deeds;
buried bones pulled back from infinity
by doctors of the new divinity --
Frankenstein ghouls meddling with Nature's seeds
for profit, without a single regret.
The young restless bold and the beautiful
stand alone on an Arctic melting floe.