We Monsters, We Took Their World Away

Sci Tech 2/24/2023 at 12:08 AM EST H3'ed 2/24/23



'I Stand Alone, the Last Man on the only planet with life'

(Image by You Tube) Details DMCA



When last we saw him he was on the run,

accused of all ungodly deeds on Earth;

he was said to be chasing little girls

and had a thing for men with piggy curls,

and the common mind was told he gave birth

to horror roarers, deepest dark for fun.

We chased him and chased him, but we forgot

that he was a product of CRISPR deeds;

buried bones pulled back from infinity

by doctors of the new divinity --

Frankenstein ghouls meddling with Nature's seeds

for profit, without a single regret.

The young restless bold and the beautiful

stand alone on an Arctic melting floe.