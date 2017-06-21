







[First Published by Inside Syria Media Center, Op-ed by Sohpie Mangal, June 20, 2017]

The European Union Council extended last Monday the restrictive economic measures against the Syrian government up to a year, until June 1, 2018. The event occurred against the background of the latest Syrian Arab Army's success when a weak hope for the end of the conflict in Syria was born. It seems that one shouldn't wait for resolving the conflict, as well as for lifting the sanctions. However, it is time right now for the Syrians to really think about the restoration and post-war development of the country.

Here we should talk not only about food supplies, deliveries of clothes and basic necessities, provided entirely free of charge, but also about the development of trade and economic ties between the Middle East states. But what are the ways to restore the Syrian economy at this stage, today?



The Iranian way

Not so long ago, at a meeting held in Damascus between Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis and Iranian Ambassador to the country Javad Torkabadi bilateral relations in various fields, including in the sphere of economy, were discussed. Imad Khamis made it clear that Syria needs to overcome the full-scale economic war unleashed against the country by Western states and their accomplices in the Middle East.

In his turn, the Iranian ambassador confirmed that the relations between Tehran and Damascus have become a model of strategic cooperation between the countries. Probably, Torkabadi even indicated to his colleague that Syria can rely on Iran economically. In addition, Iran has accumulated vast experience in countering 'Sanctions Warfare' which would help Syria to adapt to Western Sanctions Warfare too. However, the economic ties between Iran and Syria alone will not solve all the problems of Syria's economic degradation.

Qatari scheme

