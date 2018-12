- Advertisement - Original here

WikiLeaks, Julian Assange

The Unity4J vigil in support of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange began with CN Editor Joe Lauria interviewing John Pilger, who's just been to see Assange. Other guests were former CIA agent and whistleblower John Kiriakou, and former CIA analyst Ray McGovern. - Advertisement - Watch it below:

Consortiumnews.com was founded by Robert Parry in 1995 as the first investigative news magazine on the Internet.

