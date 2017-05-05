(This article is part of a series on labyrinths. Additional information, especially about the history of labyrinths, is available in many of the previous articles listed below. Author, Meryl Ann Butler, is a founding member of The Labyrinth Society and has been building labyrinths since 1992.)
The Labyrinth Society invites everyone to celebrate World Labyrinth Day by taking steps for peace during the global "Walk as One at 1" (1 o'clock pm local time), joining others around the world to create a wave of peaceful energy flowing across the time zones.
A labyrinth is similar to a maze, but it has only one path and no choicepoints. Labyrinths are walked for many reasons, including to lower stress, to create ceremony, as prayerful/meditative movement, and to promote wellbeing. The current political climate encourages a quest for centering oneself and finding relief from outer world stresses, and labyrinth walking is a satisfying answer.
Last year TLS counted over 200 events in 24 countries on World Labyrinth Day, including: Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, England, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Finland, Germany, Greece, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Spain & the U.S. (including 46 states)!
Labyrinths have been experiencing a public revival in schools, hospitals, libraries and places of worship, as well as in private spaces, as virtual labyrinths online, and as small, printed patterns to walk with a finger.
Participants can find a local labyrinth to walk in the TLS World Wide Labyrinth Locator or look up WLD events on the TLS site. Or, learn to draw or build a simple labyrinth in the TLS resources section.
How to draw a simple labyrinth:
