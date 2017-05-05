Refresh  

Walk for Peace on World Labyrinth Day: May 6

(This article is part of a series on labyrinths. Additional information, especially about the history of labyrinths, is available in many of the previous articles listed below. Author, Meryl Ann Butler, is a founding member of The Labyrinth Society and has been building labyrinths since 1992.)

Walking the labyrinth
The Labyrinth Society invites everyone to celebrate World Labyrinth Day by taking steps for peace during the global "Walk as One at 1" (1 o'clock pm local time), joining others around the world to create a wave of peaceful energy flowing across the time zones.


A labyrinth is similar to a maze, but it has only one path and no choicepoints. Labyrinths are walked for many reasons, including to lower stress, to create ceremony, as prayerful/meditative movement, and to promote wellbeing. The current political climate encourages a quest for centering oneself and finding relief from outer world stresses, and labyrinth walking is a satisfying answer.

Labyrinth at Chartres Cathedral
20160413 ArnhemsLabyrint overzicht
Last year TLS counted over 200 events in 24 countries on World Labyrinth Day, including: Argentina, Australia, Bahamas, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, England, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Finland, Germany, Greece, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Spain & the U.S. (including 46 states)!

Labyrinth Seattle WA
Labyrinths have been experiencing a public revival in schools, hospitals, libraries and places of worship, as well as in private spaces, as virtual labyrinths online, and as small, printed patterns to walk with a finger.

Labyrinth 2 (from Nordisk familjebok)
Participants can find a local labyrinth to walk in the TLS World Wide Labyrinth Locator or look up WLD events on the TLS site. Or, learn to draw or build a simple labyrinth in the TLS resources section.

Labyrinth, chalk
Hashtag: #LabyrinthDay

A selection of global WLD events is listed below, more can be found here.

Australia: Brisbane, Queensland

St John's Anglican Cathedral

9:30 am to 12:30 pm.


Canada: Sudbury, Ontario

Lourdes Grotto

Walking for Peace in a turbulent world.


Hungary, Budapest

Szent Laszlo Korhaz


South Africa : Lanseria, Johannesburg, Gauteng

Crocodile River Reserve


USA- California: Petaluma

At IONS


USA- Louisiana, Baton Rouge

The Red Shoes: A Center for Personal & Spiritual Growth

12:30 to 2:00 pm.


USA- Massachusetts: Boston

Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway

12:45 to 2:00pm.


USA- Minnesota, Delano

Volunteers will be led in creating a 50-foot, 11-circuit Chartres style labyrinth in the Delano City Sculpture Park from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.


USA- New York: Adams Center

Kripalu Yoga and Wellness Center


USA- North Carolina, Asheville

Riverlink Labyrinth


USA- Virginia: Oakton

Unity of Fairfax Church of the Daily Word

Come walk our indoor canvas labyrinth at 1:00; come early and listen to a prayerful talk.


USA- Wyoming, Casper

Bart Rea Learning Circle

1:00 to 3:30 pm.

Labyrinth
How to draw a simple labyrinth:

More about labyrinths

This article is part of a series on labyrinths, please see previous articles listed below for more information.

 

http://www.merylannbutler.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Series: "Labyrinths"

How to Celebrate World Labyrinth Day: May 7 (Article) (# of views) 05/06/2016
A Path of Peace Encircles the Globe on World Labyrinth Day (Article) (# of views) 05/01/2015
The Healing Power of the Circle: World Labyrinth Day, May 3 (Article) (# of views) 05/01/2014
View All 11 Articles in "Labyrinths"
Total Views for the Series: 33833   

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

