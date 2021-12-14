 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

Voting Systems Without Bias

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment, In Series: Balanced Voting
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 1890
Message Paul Cohen

Balance Scales (Ethics)
Balance Scales (Ethics)
(Image by The Open University (OU) from flickr)   Details   DMCA
With this latest addition to this series of short articles on Balanced Voting, I should remind you that the name for the series has also been used for other voting systems. One example is by Hans Gersbach for a two-stage voting system in which voters on the winning side in the first round are excluded from participating in the second round of voting. Another conflicting usage of the term is attributed to Mark Fronhmayer; this was discussed in an earlier article in this series. Naturally, these other uses of the term have triggered some confusion at times so at times I have regretted adopting that name.

In that earlier article, I introduced a technical term, votelet. As an example of its use, in ranked voting systems an entire ranked list of candidates that a voter might submit would be called a voteplex but the individual entries in such a list are called votelets. In common usage, vote tends to be used ambiguously meaning either votelet or voteplex. By using these two new words and avoiding use of the word "vote" as a noun, we can distinguish clearly between these two potential meanings.

Armed with this more precise terminology, in this series of articles, we call a voting system balanced provided that, whenever the voting system provides a votelet in favor of a candidate, the system also makes available a different votelet expressing opposition to that candidate. The concept of balance is that the voting system provides votelets in opposing pairs so that the effect on the election by a votelet can be exactly canceled by another voter who chooses the opposite votelet. But also important in a balanced system is that voters must have the option of remaining neutral with respect to individual candidates, choosing neither to support or oppose. For balance to exist, there must be a center of balance.

Surely at this late date, trying to change the name to something other than Balanced Voting would only lead to additional confusion. Still, there seems no harm in suggesting an alternative name that I could well have chosen instead of balanced; my suggestion is to use the term, Unbiased Voting, in place of Balanced Voting.

A voting system that pr

Bronze Balance Scale
Bronze Balance Scale
(Image by Gary Lee Todd, Ph.D. from flickr)   Details   DMCA
events voters from even distinguishing between indifference and opposition clearly is not taking a particularly clear reading on voter opinion. To treat voter opinions fairly, without bias, a voting system cannot treat voter indifference as opposition. To do this could create an unwarranted bias against little-known candidates who would receive the most indifference. That our elections practice this failure is huge a gift to the biggest parties (whose candidates experience little if any indifference). This is a major factor in why our two-party duopoly persists.

If a voting system were to take account of voter opposition but fails to distinguish between support and indifference then that system likewise creates bias, but in this case to favor little-known candidates. In an earlier article, these two forms of bias were called positive and negative respectively, rather than biased. The bias is reinforced each time a voter fails to make an assignment and a default value (other than the truly neutral value at the center of available scores) is applied.

It is an easy mistake, but a big one, to brush aside these distinctions as inconsequential. The mistake probably results simply from a habit of thinking that, at most, a negligible number of voters could be indifferent to any candidate; our lived experience with the two-party system teaches us that voters are rarely indifferent to either one of the two candidates. But in fact, our two-party system actually illustrates quite the opposite is true when more candidates appear on the ballot.

What actually happens when there were more than just two candidates? Voters mostly ignore independent and minor party candidates because they know they cannot win election. Media treatment of minor party candidates only reinforces this behavior by ensuring that voters hear very little about other candidates.

In an election with many candidates, voters would likely be unfamiliar and therefore indifferent about very many of them. Interpreting these votes of indifference consistently either as support or opposition, has a great potential for altering election outcomes and, sadly, this kind of voting system misses the very point of democracy. And more sadly, the voting systems we generally use (not to mention nearly every system that is even proposed) exhibits that very flaw (though the mistake of favoring small parties over large ones seems not to happen).

In a retrospective article last July, I reviewed three fundamental properties that a good voting system should have if we are seeking to put an end to two-party politics. One of these properties is that the voting system should be balanced (what I might have called, unbiased). A suitable voting system should be fair so as to avoid any bias either in favor of either unknown or in favor of the well-known candidates. In other words it should take the middle ground of first recognizing when a voter neither supports nor opposes a candidate but prefers to abstain from influencing the decision about that candidate. And of course those voters who show that they wish to be neutral regarding a candidate should not have their votes counted to mean something entirely different.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Paul Cohen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A concerned citizen and former mathematician/engineer now retired and living in rural Maine.
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Balanced Voting"

Proportional Voting and BAV (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/05/2021
Can We End the Two-Party System? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 10/11/2021
Voters Need to Understand How Votes are Counted (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 09/09/2021
View All 64 Articles in "Balanced Voting"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Who Pays Taxes?

What Could be Wrong with Ranked-Choice Voting?

Liberate Yourself from the Mainstream Media

What Might be the Best Voting System?

Conservatives Without Conscience

Rethinking Which Voting System is Best

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Paul Cohen

Become a Fan
Author 1890
(Member since Jun 15, 2006), 3 fans, 88 articles, 29 quicklinks, 1283 comments, 12 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Another unfortunate confusion, possibly the one that led to the conflict with Fronhmayer that was mentioned earlier, can be avoided by establishing the convention that any voting system which adopts a numeric default value for votelets must use the number zero as that default value. As many comments to earlier articles in the series have noted, the values for votelets can be shifted around to make zero (or indeed, any other number) the default value, without affecting election outcomes. And if a number is to be chosen to represent doing nothing, surely zero is the appropriate choice for that number, even if another choice is theoretically possible.

An example of this shifting for a score system with three values, the balanced (unbiased) system would use the values -1, 0 and 1 whereas the positive system (biased against minor parties) would use the values 0, 1, 2 and the negative system (biased against major parties) would use the values -2, -1, 0. In each case, 0 would be (quite appropriately) the default value for resolving abstentions. Mathematicians would call this "assuming the canonical form".

Canonical forms are chosen to be simple formulations that make properties of the system transparent, just as other forms might disguise those properties. Notice that with the -1, 0 1 formulation it is clear that opposition (-1) is treated differently than indifference (0). This is still true in the equivalent formulation using 1,2,3 with 2 as the default (indifference) value, but that fact is much less apparent.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 at 10:37:47 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 