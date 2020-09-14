Vote Early. Vote Now! By Hand. On Paper. Be a Poll Worker and Protect This Election!

From Reader Supported News

Ballots are in the mail. Vote centers are opening.

Wherever you can, cast your ballot NOW.

Then become a poll worker and Election Protection volunteer.

Do NOT wait until November 3rd, or even late October.

If your ballot arrives in the mail, check all the boxes on the envelope, see that your signature matches your best ID, that your name and address are perfect, and that required documents are copied and included. Call the election board and/or an Election Protection group to go over the details, and to find out if you can walk in your ballot.

Many sports arenas will be used right up to and/or including election day. Go there if you can.

Wear your mask and social distance.

Bring your envelope and all your ID. Bring (or BE) an election protectionist.

Some polling centers offer a choice between voting on paper or by machine. ALWAYS insist on paper.

Some offer computerized marking devices. Do it by hand if you can.

Some may let you personally insert your finished ballot into the digital scanning device that will count them all. DO IT!

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).