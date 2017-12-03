Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

[Video] "The people are the sovereign," "Corruption is the existential risk," "Bibi go home!"

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joseph Zernik       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 12/3/17

Author 81971
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

Tens of thousands of anti-corruption demonstrators packed Tel-Aviv's Rothschild Avenue on Saturday night.


(Image by Sigalit Kesler (by permission))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Figure. Sigalit Kesler speaking Saturday night in a large Tel-Aviv demonstration against government corruption, calling for Netanyahu to go home (by permission - Sigalit Kesler).

- Advertisement -

Video Saturday night demonstration in Tel-Aviv (by Yaffa Friedman): https://www.facebook.com/yaffa.friedman/videos/2005729919442972/


(Image by David Merhav (by permission))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Figure. December 02, 2017 -- Saturday night demonstration against government corruption, calling upon Netanyahu to step down (by permissions David Merhav).

____

Tel-Aviv, December 02 -- tens of thousands packed Tel-Aviv's Rothschild's Avenue on Saturday night in the largest demonstration so far against government corruption. Sigalit Kesler, standing on the steps of the same house, where the Declaration of Independence was read 70 years ago, called "The people are the sovereign", "corruption is the existential risk", "Bibi go home!", "we are declaring independence from the corruption!"

Other speakers included Prof Uzi Arad, Netanyahu's National Security Adviser and head of the Israeli National Security Council between 2009 and 2011. Arad, who was one of the Netanayhu's closest confidants turned into one of Netanyahu's fiercest critics, basically concurring that corruption is plaguing Netanyahu's government, becoming the highest national security risk, surpassing Iran.

The program included additional speakers and rapper Big Kwame' (an Israeli version). The demonstration concluded with a procession along Rothschild Avenue to the HaBima national theater square. The mood was enraged, loud, and joyful. No violence whatsoever. Large part of the crowd was middle-aged or older"

- Advertisement -

What triggered the large demonstration was a series of bills by Netanahu's Likud party, trying to shield him from investigation and prosecution. [1]


(Image by Public)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Figure. Social networks poster for the December 31, 2016 Saturday night demonstration in front of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's residence: "Bibi is afraid of Meni", showing police violence against Meni Naftali.

______

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr Zernik is a Human Rights and social protest activist, recognized for his unique application of data-mining and IT system analysis in Human Rights.

Dr Zernik's reports in the area of IT systems and Human Rights were incorporated into (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Zadorov Affair: False murder conviction of a Ukrainian exposed massive corruption of the Israeli justice system

Explosive corruption of the Israeli justice system is cured by gag orders...

ARGENTINA: Again on the verge of economic collapse - again the victim of US treachery!

Robbing Argentina in the US court in Manhattan - fraud of medieval style and proportions

What part of the missile attacks on Tel Aviv is an Israeli hoax?

Israel places journalist under incommunicado confinement

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 