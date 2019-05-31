Verses of Violence

- Advertisement -

"Poets are the unacknowledged legislators of the world."

-- Percy Bysshe Shelley, 'A Defence of Poetry'

"...poetry makes nothing happen..."

-- W H Auden, 'In Memory of W. B. Yeats'





Under the mango tree

My elders always

warned me

not to climb

trees at twilight

when the cows

come home...

they say that

that's when

satan lurks

in the branches



But the branches

were so heavy

with mangoes!



The green sward

miled away

towards the

villages

their tin or

thatched roofs

peeping between

areca palms

bamboo groves and

jackfruit trees



Smoke rose

in spirals

from a

housewife's

earthen stove

above the trees

into the cyan

sky



The orange

yolk of sun

descended

with dignity

and opposite

the silver

eggshell of moon

ascended with

modesty



The cuckoo

uttered its

last calls

shadows lengthen

shadows lengthen



A king crow

caught its

last insects

jetting upward

then diving down

with its prey

between its beaks

to rest on a branch



I reclined on

a high limb

the foliage

like a hut

around me

the mango tasted

sour

but the smell

nearly

inebriated



The wind soughed

like a premonition



I heard people

moving below



"We told you

to have the

money ready"



"Please please"



"We gave you

two days

don't you

know who

we are?"



"Yes yes yes

you are good

boys

good students

from the

high school..."



"We're with

the ruling party

you bastard"



"We're student

activists

big men in

the party

and you

have to

die"



"I'll pay you

two lakh takas..."



"You had your

chance

you must set

an example

the party needs

money"



Silence



I couldn't

hear the

crickets



As though

they too

were

incredulous



My fingers

felt the branch

like a woman's

glass bangle



The rough surface

against my

clammy palm

telegraphed safety



My lungi was wet

with sweat

in the humid

air



The men below

hacked and grunted

until the moon

was nearly

overhead



Thunder growled

somewhere

but it didn't rain

I was thirsty



The next day

seven parts

of a human

body were

found in

the paddy fields



A few days

later the

head was dug

up by a dog

but the face

was unrecognisable



They were boys

from my school

I played football

with them



But I never

climbed a

mango tree

at twilight

again





V



V is for votes

V is for victory

V is for violence



V is for virgin

raped by the boys

from the party

that won the most votes

V is for violence



V is for voice

that no one heard

V is for verdant

rice-fields

where they found her

dead

V is for voiceless



V is for the storks

in echelon

over her grave



V is for venom

of mother

burying her child

V is for virtue

V is for vice

V is for vengeance



V is for voters

who are never wrong





Among the Fireflies



I'll never forget

the night



The air smelled

of young paddy

half-grown in

the wet fields



The fireflies

performed their

mating dances

among the stalks

mimicking stars

in the moonless

unclouded sky



Heaven and earth

were aflame



How welcome was

the breeze on that

sultry night!

the paddy murmured

to its caress



I knew my way

to my uncle's

house in the next

village, so I didn't

switch on the torch



Then I stopped



I heard a gurgling

sound proceed from

the darkness ahead



My mouth went dry

my hands perspired



I walked swiftly

into the wet fields

and lay in the mud



I could make out

figures walking

past me

I recognised their

voices

They were boys from

my school, student

politicians, my age

fifteen



I waited, then came

out and walked towards

my uncle's village

I wanted a bath

in his pond

and to change

my muddy lungi



I stumbled over

something and fell

my torch worked



It was a boy's head

the body lay a few feet away



I knew him, too

a student activist



I told no one

but bathed in my

uncle's pond

shivering in

summer





Kerosene



Last night I was

in my slum



There was a 24-

hour hartal

which meant that

any vehicle on

the roads would

be demolished

by the opposition

party activists



The night was muggy

for the sky was clear

with stars



A rickshaw puller

came pedalling up

the road, the rickshaw

squeaking



A group of student

politicians stopped

him and made him

get off



They sprinkled kerosene

on the rickshaw and

the rickshaw puller

began to wail

he pleaded with them



They laughed and lit

a match, and the rickshaw

burst into flames



The rickshaw puller

was frantic - it was

his only source of

income - and he

tried to put out

the fire



Then the boys poured

kerosene on his

body - his lungi and

vest were drenched



I could smell the

kerosene



Then the boys lit

a match and set

him on fire



He shrieked



After a few minutes

he smelled like

shish kebab

over glowing charcoal

fanned by the breeze



I wanted to help

him, but I knew

that if I did,

I would be burnt

alive as well





Among the paddy



Last night I went

to the paddy fields

to relieve myself



The moon was full

and the paddy glowed



It murmured in the wind

the night was hot



Then I heard the boys



I could see them

but they couldn't see me

where I was squatting



The girl was begging them

and they were laughing



They ripped off her clothes

and lifted their lungis

and took turns



I recognised them

they were boys from

the ruling party

the MP's vote bank



Finally, when they were

satisfied they pulled out

a knife that gleamed

in the moonlight



They slit her throat



When the boys were

gone I crept out

and ran



I didn't tell the police

the police know,

anyway, but they

dare not do anything



Besides, if I told the

police, they would kill

me, like the girl

Fear of young men



I was afraid

of young men



if I saw several

approaching

I crossed

the street



On vacations

I looked over

my shoulder

again and again

if there were

young men

behind



They could slit

your belly

or chop

you up

into several

hundred pieces



They could rape

and kill



For the parties

had turned

young men

into

young animals



Exploiting fully

the age of

criminality

between

sixteen and

thirty-five



The age of

animality



Now that military

rule has returned

I don't cross

the street

or look over

my shoulder



But I mustn't

lose the habit

for the western

donors

want the beasts

back

released