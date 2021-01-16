Vanilla: Te Dium

(hacking it in interurbia)

By John Hawkins

Now voyeurs / keyboard jungling / predatory tappy toe

gargoogles / down and qwerty / the pharmas in the Dell

slashburningslash / by gaslight / as they go go go

New World / Nazis / spearphishin' / in Auschwitz Bay

(one-half jew killed / each second / for four years): don't ask / don't tell

Charles Boyer's / keyboard jungling / promontory tippy toe

Dancing algorithms / duckrabbit cabarets / compliant human clay

the imprismed light / the upward cries unheard / Dante's data hell

Gargoogles light ass-gas with Bics and watch the blue flower glow

Space between your ears / the last frontier is / gray

Colonial convergence: it will sell / cell by cell / it will sell

Slashingslurring / keyboard jungle / on productplacement tipsy toe

Fascist entropy / inertia / digital decay

In the big black / man hole / tolls Pavlov's bell

Gargoylin' and gaslightnin' as they go

We know it didn't have to be this way

It's just the way all the dominoes fell

Through the keyboard jungle on tippy toe

Gargoyling and gaslighting as they go