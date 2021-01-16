Vanilla: Te Dium
(hacking it in interurbia)
By John Hawkins
.
Now voyeurs / keyboard jungling / predatory tappy toe
gargoogles / down and qwerty / the pharmas in the Dell
slashburningslash / by gaslight / as they go go go
.
New World / Nazis / spearphishin' / in Auschwitz Bay
(one-half jew killed / each second / for four years): don't ask / don't tell
Charles Boyer's / keyboard jungling / promontory tippy toe
.
Dancing algorithms / duckrabbit cabarets / compliant human clay
the imprismed light / the upward cries unheard / Dante's data hell
Gargoogles light ass-gas with Bics and watch the blue flower glow
.
Space between your ears / the last frontier is / gray
Colonial convergence: it will sell / cell by cell / it will sell
Slashingslurring / keyboard jungle / on productplacement tipsy toe
Fascist entropy / inertia / digital decay
In the big black / man hole / tolls Pavlov's bell
Gargoylin' and gaslightnin' as they go
.
We know it didn't have to be this way
It's just the way all the dominoes fell
Through the keyboard jungle on tippy toe
Gargoyling and gaslighting as they go