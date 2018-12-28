 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Universal Basic Income Is Easier Than It Looks

By       Message Ellen Brown       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 12/28/18

Author 83499

From Truthdig


(Image by Eli Christman / Flickr)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Calls for a Universal Basic Income (UBI) have been increasing, most recently as part of the "Green New Deal" introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and supported in the last month by at least 40 members of Congress. A UBI is a monthly payment to all adults with no strings attached, similar to Social Security. Critics say the Green New Deal asks too much of the rich and upper-middle-class taxpayers who will have to pay for it, but taxing the rich is not what the resolution proposes. It says funding would primarily come from the federal government, "using a combination of the Federal Reserve, a new public bank or system of regional and specialized public banks," among other vehicles.

The Federal Reserve alone could do the job. It could buy "Green" federal bonds with money created on its balance sheet, just as the Fed funded the purchase of $3.7 trillion in bonds in its "quantitative easing" program to save the banks. The Treasury could also do it. The Treasury has the constitutional power to issue coins in any denomination, even trillion dollar coins. What prevents legislators from pursuing those options is the fear of hyperinflation from excess "demand" (spendable income) driving prices up. But in fact the consumer economy is chronically short of spendable income, due to the way money enters the consumer economy. We actually need regular injections of money to avoid a "balance sheet recession" and allow for growth, and a UBI is one way to do it.

The pros and cons of a UBI are hotly debated and have been discussed elsewhere. The point here is to show that it could actually be funded year after year without driving up taxes or prices. New money is continually being added to the money supply, but it is added as debt created privately by banks. (How banks, rather than the government, create most of the money supply today is explained on the Bank of England website here.) A UBI would replace money-created-as-debt with debt-free money -- a "debt jubilee" for consumers -- while leaving the money supply for the most part unchanged; and to the extent that new money was added, it could help create the demand needed to fill the gap between actual and potential productivity.

- Advertisement -

The Debt Overhang Crippling Economies

The "bank money" composing most of the money in circulation is created only when someone borrows, and today businesses and consumers are burdened with debts that are higher than ever before. In 2018, credit card debt alone exceeded $1 trillion, student debt exceeded $1.5 trillion, auto loan debt exceeded $1.1 trillion, and non-financial corporate debt hit $5.7 trillion. When businesses and individuals pay down old loans rather than taking out new loans, the money supply shrinks, causing a "balance sheet recession." In that situation, the central bank, rather than removing money from the economy (as the Fed is doing now), needs to add money to fill the gap between debt and the spendable income available to repay it.

Debt always grows faster than the money available to repay it. One problem is the interest, which is not created along with the principal, so more money is always owed back than was created in the original loan. Beyond that, some of the money created as debt is held off the consumer market by "savers" and investors who place it elsewhere, making it unavailable to companies selling their wares and the wage-earners they employ. The result is a debt bubble that continues to grow until it is not sustainable and the system collapses, in the familiar death spiral euphemistically called the "business cycle." As economist Michael Hudson shows in his 2018 book, "... and Forgive Them Their Debts," this inevitable debt overhang was corrected historically with periodic "debt jubilees" -- debt forgiveness -- something he argues we need to do again today.

- Advertisement -

For governments, a debt jubilee could be effected by allowing the central bank to buy government securities and hold them on its books. For individuals, one way to do it fairly across the board would be with a UBI.

Why a UBI Need Not Be Inflationary

In a 2018 book called "The Road to Debt Bondage: How Banks Create Unpayable Debt," political economist Derryl Hermanutz proposes a central-bank-issued UBI of $1,000 per month, credited directly to people's bank accounts. Assuming this payment went to all U.S. residents over 18, or about 250 million people, the outlay would be about $2.5 trillion annually. For people with overdue debt, Hermanutz proposes that it automatically go to pay down those debts. Since money is created as loans and extinguished when they are repaid, that portion of a UBI disbursement would be extinguished along with the debt.

People who were current on their debts could choose whether or not to pay them down, but many would also no doubt go for that option. Hermanutz estimates that roughly half of a UBI payout could be extinguished in this way through mandatory and voluntary loan repayments. That money would not increase the money supply or demand. It would just allow debtors to spend on necessities with debt-free money rather than hocking their futures with unrepayable debt.

He estimates that another third of a UBI disbursement would go to "savers" who did not need the money for expenditures. This money, too, would not be likely to drive up consumer prices, since it would go into investment and savings vehicles rather than circulating in the consumer economy. That leaves only about one-sixth of payouts, or $400 billion, that would actually be competing for goods and services; and that sum could easily be absorbed by the "output gap" between actual and forecasted productivity.

According to a July 2017 paper from the Roosevelt Institute called "What Recovery? The Case for Continued Expansionary Policy at the Fed": "GDP remains well below both the long-run trend and the level predicted by forecasters a decade ago. In 2016, real per capita GDP was 10% below the Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) 2006 forecast, and shows no signs of returning to the predicted level."

- Advertisement -

The report showed that the most likely explanation for this lackluster growth was inadequate demand. Wages have remained stagnant; and before producers will produce, they need customers knocking on their doors.

In 2017, the U.S. Gross Domestic Product was $19.4 trillion. If the economy is running at 10 percent below full capacity, $2 trillion could be injected into the economy every year without creating price inflation. It would just generate the demand needed to stimulate an additional $2 trillion in GDP. In fact a UBI might pay for itself, just as the G.I. Bill produced a seven-fold return from increased productivity after World War II.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ellen Brown is an attorney, founder of the Public Banking Institute, a Senior Fellow of the Democracy Collaborative, and author of twelve books including Web of Debt and The Public Bank Solution. A thirteenth book titled The Coming Revolution in Banking is due (more...)
 

Ellen Brown Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Fox in the Hen House: Why Interest Rates Are Rising

California Dreaming: Cannabis Cash, Public Banks -- and the State's Own Mini-Fed?

This Radical Plan to Fund the "Green New Deal" Just Might Work

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Peebles

Become a Fan
Author 240

(Member since Apr 3, 2006), 11 fans, 26 articles, 11 quicklinks, 501 comments, 11 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

"Power concedes nothing without a demand." -Fredrick Douglass

The demand for equal access to low rate loans is a fundamental right not just one meant for bankers and those with political clout.

Where's our bailout? UBI attempts to provide--income--not just loans. The flow of money can pay off old debts, one of the many benefits actually accruing to lenders who must face risks that borrowers can't repay. So in this sense UBI helps cover risks for those who lend not just borrowers.

Housing has softened and Millenials are overloaded with student loans. We know the effects: less disposable income, inability to save for a down payment, lack of housing purchases, and--perhaps most troubingly--an 80-year low in fertility.

No kids will mean big problems, so let's agree to make Millenial lives easier by subsidizing their interest payment and college loans.
Likewise, the amount of interest charged by lenders cuts the ability of lower income Americans to afford the rising costs of living. Universal Basic Income offers a layer of security in covering emergencies; 80% of us can't afford a $1,000 crisis and must turn to payday lending with its usurious rates.

Usury--from which the adjective usurious comes--means charging interest, something forbidden under the law of Moses.

Debt jubilees occurred every seven years. The Jews of Old knew full well that inequity between rich and poor Jews would only worsen. America today has record inequity and the cost of living requires many of us to get ever deeper in debt. $850 billion spend this Christmas won't help.

Real viability here with UBI using the Fed's money creation function to make capital available at the Main Street level.

We've talked about raises to Social Security. COLA chronically understates inflation. These rising prices don't abate and affect all of us, and disproportionally the poor, elderly, and sick, and parents who deserve help. Or we let the our economic overlords get even richer.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 28, 2018 at 7:57:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 