United Airlines Is A Metaphoric Symptom

United Airlines overbooked and asked people to accept travel voucher money to take a later flight.

Actually, they were not even over-booked. They had four United employees they wanted on the plane, so they tried to offer money to get people to get off. This was not even a legitimate overbooking.

Passenger being dragged through aisle of United Plane
(Image by youtube)   Permission   Details   DMCA

When the people who had already boarded the plane refused the $400, $800 or $1200 vouchers good for future travel for a limited time, partly because the next flight was not available until the following afternoon, the United staff called Chicago's airport police and then it got ugly.

Actually the rules are United should have given him a document explaining why he was being removed and why he was chosen. That didn't happen.

If you haven't seen the video yet, here it is.

There were a few people on the flight who spoke out. But most just looked on in shock as this atrocity happened. The details may cost United Airlines, since this was not a real overbooking, which airlines are allowed to do. Actually, about 40,000 passengers are bumped each year-- close to ten percent of them on United Airlines.

David Swanson points out that if the passengers had taken a stand things would have been different, saying,

"Do not sit still like a United Airlines passenger in a video when an injustice is happening. If the other passengers had simply blocked the aisles, corporate thugs could not have dragged their fellow passenger away. If everyone on board had demanded that the airline offer higher compensation until someone volunteered to take a later flight, rather than being violently "reaccommodated," then it would have done so."

The landscape of the USA is filled with similar situations, where corporations use the police to assault and abuse innocent citizens, or assault and inappropriately abuse suspect citizens. United Airlines CEO will probably not last the month. He's made some very bad statements. Add that to the fact that he's recently had a heart transplant and it is likely that he'll soon resign. I'd bet it happens before the end of the month.

United Airlines stock, at the time of this writing is expected to drop by five to six percent-- which will mean at least a billion dollar drop in company value.

There is major talk of boycotting United. But is it even boycotting, when they act so badly. Jimmy Kimmel did his opening monologue on the incident and created this video to satirize it.

But it's not funny. It's infuriatingly outrageous. United's victim, the 69 year old doctor who wanted to get home to see his patients, deserves massive compensation. United deserves massive damages. It appears that the people will punish United from the bottom up, causing its stock price to plummet.

But the lesson here should be along the lines that David Swanson envisioned. We need to stand up locally to make sure that people are not mistreated by corporations or the police. That applies to the corporate shills aiming to take away health care and social security from millions (Yes, Trump and the Republicans are looking at ending the taxes that people pay into for social security, which would be its death knell.)

I'm no attorney and I'm not calling for people to get arrested by impeding the police. Or maybe that's what it takes some times. What if all the people on the plane stood "to get something out of their bags in the overhead compartment, or got in line to use the bathroom?"

Next Page  1  |  2

 

View Ratings | Rate It

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

EyeOfTheStorm

Become a Fan
Author 70364
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 20, 2011), 14 fans, 4 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1770 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Before this happened, I've been a regular customer of United. I was thinking of booking a thousand dollar fare with United soon. I'll rethink that now. Hitting these imperial corporations in the pocketbook is the only way to get their attention. Jeez. He should sue everyone involved, including police who assaulted him, I hope he gets millions in compensation. No wonder they wanted the TPP, they want absolute control over us. Money is the power. Turn it off?

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 11, 2017 at 3:04:21 PM

Author 0
