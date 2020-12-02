Under Guise of Racial Justice, Johns Hopkins Lays Out Plan to Vaccinate Ethnic Minorities and Mentally Challenged First

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Republished from Children's Health Defense

Claims made by Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security about its strategy for vaccinating ethnic minorities and the mentally challenged first, "as a matter of justice," suggest ulterior motives.

By Jeremy Loffredo and Whitney Webb

With the first COVID-19 vaccine candidate set to receive an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. government in a matter of days, its distribution and allocation is set to begin "within 24 hours" of that vaccine's imminent approval.

The allocation strategy of COVID-19 vaccines within the U.S. is set to dramatically differ from previous national vaccination programs. One key difference is that the vaccine effort itself, known as Operation Warp Speed, is being almost completely managed by the U.S. military, along with the Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency, as opposed to civilian health agencies, which are significantly less involved than previous national vaccination efforts and have even been barred from attending some Warp Speed meetings. In addition, for the first time since 2001, law enforcement officers and Department of Homeland Security officials are set to not be prioritized for early vaccination.

Another key difference is the plan to utilize a phased approach that targets "populations of focus" identified in advance by different government organizations, including the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Characteristics of those "populations of focus," also referred to as "critical populations" in official documentation, will then be identified by the secretive, Palantir-developed software tool known as "Tiberius" to guide Operation Warp Speed's vaccine distribution efforts. Tiberius will provide Palantir access to sensitive health and demographic data of Americans, which the company will use to "help identify high-priority populations at highest risk of infection."

This report is the first of a three-part series unmasking the racist components of the Pentagon-run project to both develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine. It explores the COVID-19 vaccine allocation strategy first outlined by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and subsequent government allocation strategies that were informed by Johns Hopkins.

The main focus of this allocation strategy is to deliver vaccines first to racial minorities but in such a way as to make those minorities feel "at ease" and not like "guinea pigs" when receiving an experimental vaccine that those documents admit is likely to cause "certain adverse effects " more frequently in certain population subgroups." Research has shown that those "subgroups" most at risk for adverse effects are these same minorities.

The documents also acknowledge that information warfare and economic coercion will likely be necessary to combat "vaccine hesitancy" among these minority groups. It even frames this clearly disproportionate focus on racial minorities as related to national concerns over "police brutality," claiming that giving minorities the experimental vaccine first is necessary to combat "structural racism" and ensure "fairness and justice" in the healthcare system and society at large.

Part 2 of this series will discuss how Palantir, a company currently helping Department of Homeland Security and law enforcement violently target African Americans and Latinos, will be in charge of allocating "tailored" COVID-19 vaccines to those same minorities as well as Palantir's origins and its executives' views on race. Part 3 will explore the direct ties between a COVID-19 vaccine front-runner and the Eugenics Society, which was re-named the Galton Institute in 1989.

The planners

The Trump administration has been criticized for its rush to develop and deploy a COVID-19 vaccine and particularly for installing Monclef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive with ongoing conflicts of interest, as chief scientific adviser for Operation Warp Speed, the Pentagon-run program to produce and distribute the vaccine. Yet, if and when a Biden administration takes power, Operation Warp Speed is set to proceed with little, if any, modification.

