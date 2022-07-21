 
 
Ukraine-US-Russia - Dangers of Tit-for-Tat

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

HIGH MOBILITY ARTILLERY ROCKET SYSTEM
(Image by NYCMarines from flickr)   Details   DMCA

In an unusual escalation of words depicting Russia's broadened aims in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today declared that Russia's military "tasks" in Ukraine territorial objectives are no longer limited to the Donbass.

Lavrov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti things had "substantially changed" since the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul failed four months ago. Then, the focus was on Donetsk and Luhansk in the Donbass. Lavrov:

"Now the geography is different, it's far from being only the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, it's also Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts and a number of other territories. And this process continues consistently and persistently."

Lavrov added that to the extent that the West, in impotent rage or in a desire to aggravate the situation as much as possible, pumps Ukraine with more and more long-range weapons, for example, HIMARS, the geographic tasks of the special operation will move even farther forward from the current line - "because we cannot allow the part of Ukraine that Zelensky will control, or whoever replaces him, to have weapons that will pose a direct threat to our territory and the territories of those republics who have declared their independence, those who want to determine their future on their own."

The Issue Joined

Also today, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the US will provide Ukraine with four more Lockheed-Martin-built M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), bringing the total to 16. The range of the systems provided reportedly are 80 kilometers (50 miles). He noted that Ukrainian troops have been able to use the systems "effectively" and that they have already "made a difference on the battlefield."

Austin also said the US will also soon be providing Ukraine with more munitions for the HIMARS, as well as "precision-guided artillery ammunition, tactical vehicles and other urgently needed support." He added, "We'll continue to provide historic levels of security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself."

But Who Are The Targeteers?

In a highly unusual article titled "Staged Incidents as the Western Approach to Doing Politics," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a forewarned-is-forearmed kind of warning on what surprises one might expect in Ukraine as Russian troops move forward. Embedded in his lengthy litany of past false-flag-type attacks, which he blames on the West and the "Anglo-Saxons," is the following implicit warning:

"NATO instructors and Multiple Launch Rocket Systems aimers are, apparently, already directing the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and nationalist battalions on the ground."

True or not - and most military specialists doubt the Ukrainians could have been able to master such systems in such a short time - the HIMARS issue moves NATO and Russia closer to direct confrontation.

To saner minds, this particular juncture also offers an opportunity for 'the give and take' that could occur in serious negotiations.

Surely, enough blood has been spilled already.

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

(Member since Apr 4, 2008)
  New Content

#VicariousZeal - as the bloody conflict in Ukraine continues

From live.staticflickr.com: Joe Biden - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey from flickr) Details DMCA

the rhetoric from 'the imperial spear-holders' in Washington and some allies is becoming increasingly fixated with one object - victory against Russia. #OutrightBelligerent.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 21, 2022 at 12:42:47 PM

