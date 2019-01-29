 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

US Treasury Dept. Borrows $1 Trillion To Pay For GOP Tax Cuts--Again

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   4 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/29/19

Author 512627

Pelosi-GOP-tax-scam-protests
Pelosi-GOP-tax-scam-protests
(Image by Flickr)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The end of 2017, Donald Trump signed into law the Republican "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act."

Basically, it is a tax bill that hands $1.5 trillion in permanent tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy like Trump and his ilk.

It was supposed to stimulate an economy that didn't need stimulating, put more money into everyone's pockets (especially those who don't need it), and create jobs.

Whenever conversations drift toward the Democrats' plan to provide free tuition at state colleges and universities and Medicare for all, someone is bound to ask, "How are we going to pay for it?"

- Advertisement -

That question, though, never seemed to be relevant when Republicans concocted the plan for this massive giveaway to their billionaire donors.

So, how are we going to pay for it?

Turns out, the Treasury Department will have to borrow $1 trillion again, the highest level of borrowing in six years--the second year in a row--to pay for the government's ensuing budget deficit.

- Advertisement -

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicts economic growth this year will fall to 2.3 percent, down from last year's 3.1 percent.

The shutdown didn't help either.

According to Reuters:

"The U.S. economy lost at least $6 billion during the partial shutdown of the federal government due to lost productivity from furloughed workers and economic activity lost to outside business, S&P Global Ratings said on Friday."

A projected downturn in this year's fourth-quarter federal government purchases will also affect economic growth.

This year, as the tax cuts' stimulative effects weaken and the federal budget deficit climbs to nearly $900 billion, the CBO estimates the economy will slow to 2.3 percent from last year's 3.1 percent.

- Advertisement -

And about those jobs...

That, too, was a ruse.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ted Millar is poet and teacher. His poetry has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices Project. He is also a contributor to Liberal America and Liberal Nation Rising.

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Trump Just Left the Kurds to Die. The Question is: For What?

House Democrats Hit The Ground Running With HR 1: "For The People" Act

Here We Go Again: The Corporate Media Is Ready To Repeat 2016

New York City To Start Providing Single-Payer Healthcare

The DNC's New Rules For Grassroots Campaign Finance

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

kappie

Become a Fan
Author 48333

(Member since May 6, 2010), 2 fans, 569 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

if we bury neo liberal economics what will the moderate democrats who run this country with the republicans have to look forward to.republicans have suceeded admirably in the lets shrink government and drown it in a bathtub philosophy they love.If we are stupid enough to elect another moderate Democrat or even worse another republican-libertarian then you can look for even more and larger cuts to programs benefitting the poor and middle class.With all the democrats running we have really only 3 choices to right this sinking ship,Bernie,Elizabeth and the hawaiian whose name eludes me and is already being blasted by moderate democrtic sites like Dailey kos

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 at 8:16:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Charles Homer

Become a Fan
Author 511996

(Member since Aug 27, 2018), 1 fan, 57 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Here is a president-by-president look at the growth of America's national debt:


click here


At some point in the not too distant future, Washington will be forced to permanently change its fiscal tactics.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 at 8:41:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 9 quicklinks, 2883 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

A Trillion here, a Trillion there...

It adds up.

(But the main concern of the nation is the 5 Billion.)

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 at 9:08:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 17 fans, 12 articles, 9 quicklinks, 2883 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Let's include Senator Feinstein and other public servants.

'Basically, it is a tax bill that hands $1.5 trillion in permanent tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy like Trump and his ilk.'

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 at 9:11:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 