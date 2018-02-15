Power of Story Send a Tweet        
US Mass Killers Crucially Abetted by Nuts Who Won't Ban Assault Weapons and High-Capacity Clips

By Dave Lindorff

By Dave Lindorff

From flickr.com: Blackstar Arms {MID-249115}
Blackstar Arms
(Image by simonov)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Something is clearly sick in America.

The latest shooting in Broward County Florida was no surprise. Like almost all the school shootings that are now weekly events in the United States, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where it took place was in not some violence-plagued, over-crowded, mostly non-white urban school, but rather was located in the town of Parkland, an upscale suburban community. The school had an "A" rating from the state, as a top-performing high school.

According to Census statistics, Parkland's over 24,000 people are 84% white, 13% Latino, 7% black and 6 percent black. Median income all the way back in 2008 was reported as $278,000 and the median home value that same year was just under $1 million. This was a wealthy community, not some "shithole" one, as our president might say.

All this is so common to the school shooting profile of most of these deadly incidents that we have to ask, what the hell is going on?

In the case of the suspect, 19-year-old Nickolas Cruz was unusual in that he had been adopted, along with his younger brother, by a couple who were childless and wanted children. Nothing unusual there. As the father of an adopted son I can say that there is really no fundamental difference between a biologically born and an adopted child in terms of the love and care that parents put into their development. In fact, because of the intentional efforts that go into doing an adoption there may often be even more attention and affection poured on an adopted child.

We don't know about Cruz's early childhood, so it's possible he suffered at a very young age or perhaps was damaged in the womb if his birth-mother had a drug or drinking problem. That's always a risk, just as it can be a risk with a children who are the biological offspring of their parents.

What we do know is that Cruz, who was diagnosed as depressive and possibly on the autism spectrum, was expelled Marjory Stoneman Douglas right around the time that his adoptive mother, to whom he was very attached, died at the age of 68 (his adoptive father had died much earlier). So this young man was depressed, deprived of his parents, and dumped by his school.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Christopher Zell

(Member since Aug 2, 2016)


  New Content

Where is the outrage at the FBI? They knew months before. The shooter was explicit on youtube about his intent. What the heck do you have to do to alert authorities that you are planning mass murder?

Why should we give up guns when it should be evident that the FBI and NSA are frauds who don't protect the public? Does anyone care?

Submitted on Friday, Feb 16, 2018 at 4:12:17 AM

