US Agencies Fail to Defend Against Digital Attacks Within America's Shores

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/28/18

From pixabay.com: Attack {MID-272193}
Attack
(Image by Pixabay: geralt)   Permission   Details   DMCA
For many decades the US has been fortunate in not having foreign powers actually invade our lands. That has changed in the past few years. The US has been invaded, and it appears that the White House, congress and the traditional defenders of the nation have done little about it. The mainstream media report episodes as business as usual hacks. But they are far worse.

Today there is news from the NYTimes, with the headline, A Cyberattack Hobbles Atlanta, and Security Experts Shudder.

A few days ago there was a report that our energy infrastructure is a huge risk from hacker attacks. An energy infrastructure hack could massively disrupt vast swathes of people and businesses, hospitals and schools.

Of course we also now know that elections were hacked in multiple ways.

These are all attacks within the United States, within our borders, that the organizations that are supposed to protect the US have abjectly failed to prevent.

While Trump and the bipartisan collection of war machine shills owned by the military industrial complex in congress add tens of billions to fund archaic weapons systems, boats and machines, they fail to demand accountability from a military and intelligence community that has failed miserably.

This failure has allowed digital attackers to reach within the United States to successfully make attacks within our shores. This failure, which is not something new, reveals the profound incompetence of the military, Homeland Security and the intelligence agencies.

My point in this article is that the mainstream media is not making it clear that though the attacks are not troops or bombs, they ARE successful attacks within our shores, within our borders. It is a big deal and not just another hack.

Instead of spending billions on hardware for out of date military units it is time to invest in actually doing the job of protecting America from the new technologies which will be used in modern warfare.

And let's start by considering how internet security has been privatized. Imagine if the government told us that we had to hire our own security to deal with terrorists, or if Miami was told to hire private troops to defend invaders. Or imagine if Atlanta was informed that it was at fault because it had not hired effective defenders of their digital security. Oh. Wait. That's pretty much what they are being told.

This is where corporatization of the commons, including defense of the commons, takes us. We have been betrayed by the failure of competence combined with the collusion to corporatize and privatize all aspects of government. It's not an economic philosophy. It's an outright sellout.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

