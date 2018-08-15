URGENT Action Alert -Contact Congress ASAP about Its FCC Review

- Advertisement -

Posted by Katie Singer, www.electronicsilentspring.com



20170615-OSEC-LSC-0351

This Thursday, August 16, the Senate's Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee will query FCC Commissioners about their oversight of issues related to wireless communications. To give senators questions to pose to FCC Commissioners, copy and paste the following letter and questions into an email, and BCC it to the list (of staffers whose senators serve on the Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee). Then, help make the senate office phones ring all day about questions to ask at this hearing. Their phone #s are also posted below.

HERE's the email to cut & paste:

Subject: Senate Hearing on FCC Oversight

BCC: to email addresses for the Senate's Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee Staff found here: http://www.electronicsilentspring.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/US-Senate-CST-Committee-Staff-emails-8-11-18.doc

Please also BCC Ellie Marks at CABrainTumor [at] gmail [dot] com.

Expect some "permanent error" bounce-backs and some auto out-of-office responses.

Dear Senator:

I respectfully ask you to query FCC Commissioners at Thursday's hearing with the following questions related to wireless communications, and to refuse to accept fluff replies.

Senator, you may believe that increasing telecommunications facilities will improve or harm our society. In either case, I trust that you recognize that matters of public rights-of-way should remain in local control. Wireless technologies threaten our privacy, cybersecurity, energy resources, environment and health. We need an FCC that safeguards the public's life, health and property--not the telecom corporations that it is authorized to regulate.

Thank you for presenting the following questions to FCC Commissioners:

