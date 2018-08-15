 
 
Sci Tech

URGENT Action Alert -Contact Congress ASAP about Its FCC Review

By Katie Singer

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/15/18

Author 500620
Posted by Katie Singer, www.electronicsilentspring.com

This Thursday, August 16, the Senate's Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee will query FCC Commissioners about their oversight of issues related to wireless communications. To give senators questions to pose to FCC Commissioners, copy and paste the following letter and questions into an email, and BCC it to the list (of staffers whose senators serve on the Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee). Then, help make the senate office phones ring all day about questions to ask at this hearing. Their phone #s are also posted below.

HERE's the email to cut & paste:

Subject: Senate Hearing on FCC Oversight

BCC: to email addresses for the Senate's Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee Staff found here: http://www.electronicsilentspring.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/US-Senate-CST-Committee-Staff-emails-8-11-18.doc

Please also BCC Ellie Marks at CABrainTumor [at] gmail [dot] com.

Expect some "permanent error" bounce-backs and some auto out-of-office responses.

Dear Senator:

I respectfully ask you to query FCC Commissioners at Thursday's hearing with the following questions related to wireless communications, and to refuse to accept fluff replies.

Senator, you may believe that increasing telecommunications facilities will improve or harm our society. In either case, I trust that you recognize that matters of public rights-of-way should remain in local control. Wireless technologies threaten our privacy, cybersecurity, energy resources, environment and health. We need an FCC that safeguards the public's life, health and property--not the telecom corporations that it is authorized to regulate.

Thank you for presenting the following questions to FCC Commissioners:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

opednews.com

Katie Singer works on public policy with the Electromagnetic Radiation Policy Institute. A medical journalist, her books include The Garden of Fertility; Honoring Our Cycles, and An Electronic Silent Spring: Facing the Dangers and Creating Safe Limits. 

Here websites include:
Katiesinger.com and electronicsilentspring.com

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Patricia 0rmsby

Author 11383

(Member since Feb 14, 2008), 3 fans, 7 articles, 6 quicklinks, 682 comments, 3 diaries


  New Content

I hope many people will take the time to contact these senators. The fact that health is not allowed to be considered in the siting of telecommunications equipment constitutes a human rights violation. Many of the victims have been forced to abandon modern society and its modes of communication, otherwise more of them would be heard.

Perhaps it will take 5G to make enough people sick that finally we can break through the wall of silence on this issue. But how many of the severely affected, unable to safe place they can live, will die first? This is a real nightmare for those who understand what is happening.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018 at 11:07:55 PM

