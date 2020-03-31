UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres: Please Create a Coronavirus Board of Inquiry in the Hague International Court

I have communicated this letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres, which I hope and pray will be helpful to humanity.

The United Nations should soon (perhaps even over the objections of United States and China) convene a special Board of Inquiry into the Coronavirus, as allowed clearly in the provisions of the UN Charter.

This could be under the auspices and purview of the International Court of Justice and as well, have the most of the legal powers of a Tribunal, to examine how it started, who started it and when, who will benefit economically from this pandemic, and was it truly biological warfare or some freak of nature, or a "predictable accident," as described by Dr. Francis A. Boyle, a Harvard Law School graduate and professor of Law at the University of Illinois. The Medical implications and strategies to contain the virus are the purview of the World Health Organizations and the ministries of Health of the affected nations.

Resolving such matters are far beyond the powers of anyone who has no official interrogatory or subpoena powers, nor academic qualifications. I submit that this is just a good idea, worth being considered by the Secretary General, his legal staff, and the joint opinions of the other Under Secretary Generals of the UN.

I do know that early on, the Czech Republic several weeks ago mandated that everyone wear a mask, and they have had only two deaths from Corona virus.

I do know that my New Mexico Governor, Michelle Grisham Lujan, a former New Mexico Secretary of Health, and the present New Mexico Secretary of Health, Kathy Kunkel, who is also like the Governor a lawyer, have put together fierce restrictions which I believe have kept our cases down to 300, and the death toll to only 5, including a man in his 70s and another in his 80s, both with pre-existing pulmonary conditions.

Our New Mexico statistics are way below those of Texas, on a per capita basis, and much lower than those of Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada.

It is quite significant that just a few months ago, Italians were marching in the streets because they objected fiercely to required inoculations for influenza, those dreaded 'flu shots' that everyone except me it seems lines up to get in the late fall.

The Italian government proceeded to force the people to get them...and now they have very high rates of coronavirus infection.

Some are predicting that the US might see 200,000 deaths. All we can do at this point is hope and pray that they are wrong.

Anyone with a weakened immune system from their regularly ingesting the neurotoxic artificial sweetener aspartame, which is metabolized in everyone as formaldehyde and the proven brain tumor causing agent, diketopiperazine: these people are going to have a tough time if not an impossible time, resisting coronavirus in this enlarging epidemic.

The epidemiologists and medical statisticians are going to have a field day if and when this pandemic runs its course, analyzing corona vs smokers, junk food eaters, those vaccinated with the flu shots, those who have consumed aspartame, and many other parameters.

When the equation is stated like that, it makes me wonder whether this pandemic will ever end. Ostensibly, it is winding down in China, and certainly the South Koreans and the Czechs have done the best job to curtail the effects of corona virus to date.

