Tyranny: The Washingtom model for Democracy



Resist Tyranny

"Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered, yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph." -The American Crisis, by Thomas Paine 1776 If war aims are stated which seem to be solely concerned with Anglo-American Imperialism, they will offer little to people in the rest of the world. The interests of other people must be stressed. This would have a better propaganda effect.

Private memo from the Council on Foreign Relations to the US State Department, 1941, in CFR War & Peace Studies archives.

During the course of the Versailles Peace Conference talk in 1919, a new institution of Anglo-American hegemonic coordination in strategic affairs was maniacally formed. Lionel Curtis, long a member of the secretive Round Table or 'new empire' of British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour, Alfred Lord Milner, of the South African project, and other imperialists proposed organizing a Royal Institute of International Affairs.

The proposal was made on May 30, 1919, in the middle of the Versailles deliberations, at a private gathering at the Hotel Majestic. Philip Kerr (Lord Lothian), Lord Robert Cecil and other arrogant, racist imperialists of the Round Table clique attended that formative secret meeting. The first mission of the new Royal Institute was to write the 'official' history of the Versailles peace conference. The Royal Institute received an initial endowment of 2000 pounds from Thomas Lamont of JP Morgan. Historian Arnold J. Toynbee was the institute's first paid staff member. The same clique at Versailles also decided to establish an American branch of the London Institute, to be called the New York Council on Foreign Relations, in order to obscure its close British ties. The New York council was initially staffed almost entirely of JP Morgan executives, financed with Morgan money. It was hoped that this tie would serve to weld American interests into harmony with England after World War I and Versailles. It took all the 1920s, in bitter, nearly military conflicts over war debt repayment terms, rubber agreements, naval accords, the parity of a new gold standard and most importantly, control of untapped oil regions in the Arab states, before the Anglo-American establishment emerged in its present form, and before the policy agreement between the cadres of Morgan's Council on Foreign Relations and London's Royal Institute could take hold. In 1922, Wall Street lawyer, John Foster Dulles, a major participant at the Versailles talks, who had authored the Treaty's Article 231, the infamous German 'war guilt' clause, wrote in the Council on Foreign Affairs magazine Foreign Affairs about the thinking of Morgan and fellow Wall Street bankers. It stated that 'there cannot be war without losses. The resulting losses are measured by debts. The debt assumes various forms; internal, reparations, Inter-allied, that are represented by bonds and notes.' """""""".

'What happens with the distribution of power on the European landmass will be of decisive importance to America's global primacy.'