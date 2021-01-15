 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 1/15/21

Two Timeless Truths For Thrse Trying Times

1 comment
These maxims might help all of us get a grip, step back from hopelessness, and push ahead.

sharing food
sharing food
(Image by Vertigogen from flickr)   Details   DMCA

What's wrong with people? Has the savagery, selfishness, and raw, animal hatred within the human species finally come out of the darkness to devour our society?

We've seen fanatics in MAGA caps rabidly cheering a tyrannical, lying, insane president. We've seen gangs of "Proud Boys" strutting around in militia costumes beating protesters whose politics they dislike.

Seemingly every day we hear from wackadoodle extremists who advocate violence by promoting the group hallucination that Nancy Pelosi is leading a fiendish Democratic cabal of child sex traffickers and cannibals.

And we saw all of these people sack our national Capitol building in a vicious attempt to overturn a democratic election.

But is that really who we are?

Given the media and political focus on all things awful about people, you would think so. But consider a couple of little discussed truths about humanity -- two maxims might help all of us get a grip, step back from hopelessness, and push ahead in our political work with a fresh perspective on what is possible.

Warning: These truths are so contrary to our present-day conventional thinking and so at odds with our recent sojourn through the dark jungle of Trumplandia that when some people are first exposed, their brains whiplash.

So, brace yourself. Here goes:

Truth No.1: Most people are fundamentally fair minded, kind, and generous.

Truth No. 2: The basic human instinct is not dog-eat-dog selfishness, but social cooperation and sharing.

You might holler in disbelief: How can such happy "truths" jibe with the litany of horrors we are experiencing?

Well, although there are obvious exceptions to the rule, decades of behavioral studies, recurring surveys, in-depth conversations, cultural histories, real-life experiences, and every other kind of group observation have by and large produced the same finding: The great majority of people are guided in their daily actions and relations by deep values of fairness and sharing.

It turns out that humankind is, well, overwhelmingly kind.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Jim Hightower is an American populist, spreading his message of democratic hope via national radio commentaries, columns, books, his award-winning monthly newsletter (The Hightower Lowdown) and barnstorming tours all across America.

Harly Green

  New Content

Biden is a lapdog for wallstreet the mic and, the warmongers. As of now, he is stalling help for mericans over a measly 400dollars. He will continue nato and austerity w trillions for war and nuclear bombs until there are a few more meltdowns , everyone is starving to death worse than they are now and there is a major uprising where people join forces. Biden is a moderate deatheater of the Trump ilk As the pandemic cripples America, Donald Trump orders funding for military Small Nuclear Reactors in space www.defensenews.com Trump and his buddies are all nihilistic dogs, inbreds, nihilistic psychopaths , brain damaged deatheaters but Biden is an enabler to the mic THEY ARE ALL PSYCHOTIC AND OR PSYCHOPATHICALLY *DELUDED IN SOME WAY They follow a complete lunatic liar, fraud and psychotic criminal. So are his followers to one degree or another. They are at their evolutionary endpoint for viability like the easter islanders the hapsburgs the moorlocks, Germany's Nazis, certain over, inbred hillbilly populations of Siberia and the Appalachians. The mutated fruit flies from the 1930s radiation experiments. Most of u are simply coddled vindictive deatheaters like Stephen paddock . Gamblers and vindictive people who want to screw over the world for no better reason than your own selfishness All the billionaires behind Biden care about is their money

Submitted on Friday, Jan 15, 2021 at 8:23:29 PM

