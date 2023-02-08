 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 14 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/8/23

Twitstorm redux: Who controls your attention controls your mind

By   4 comments, In Series: Antisocial Media
Message Peter Barus
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

It was fascinating to hear Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn discussing, with apparent astonishment, a NYT "documentary" on itself ["All the President's Mice"](click here) and the Washington Post's official announcement that objective journalism is passe'. Even more so Taibbi's somewhat more orderly converstion with Chris Hedges. They give context to the Jeff Gerth article in the Columbia Journalism Review, [The Press Versus the President](click here). Having read the whole thing, I'd have to say the "Russiagate" media frenzy had as much substance as the recent "spy-balloon" hysteria, but sucked in the major media and the public for years. It reminded me of those stories of soldiers marching through jungles asleep, each with a hand on the next guy's shoulder, snaking through the bush, and then the point man fell asleep too. Now we're all like those guys, waking up neck-deep in muck.

We still don't understand what hit us. There are too many perps, or scapegoats, depending on your point of view. But the idea that bad actors pulled the wool over our eyes for so long at such unprecedented scale, doesn't get us very far toward resolving the problem. And it's a massive problem.

The problem is so massive, it is probably structural. Since everything went online, no media enterprise could remain afloat on ad revenue backed by solid journalism. So, Taibbi, like Hedges, Mate', and now Seymore Hersh, is coming to us on Substack, because he, like them, is a solid journalist.

As the twenty-first century dawned, and information was displaced by aggregated attention, the balance of power shifted dramatically. But it is a mistake to think of such a change in informational terms, when the dominant commodity of this age, the new basis of power, is no longer information. Today the balance of power depends on what stories get the most attention, not what information they might carry. If any. And today anything that gets attention seems real. A "spy-balloon"? Seriously?

Attention connects media platforms to momentary personal online behavior, from which thousands of data-points are derived. So audience is more important than content; any content will do, the more lurid and shocking the better. However, in this new networked paradigm, attention also carries any story so far at such speed that facts can't keep up. While that's only collateral damage to media conglomerates, who care only for sucking up more and bigger data on us while we're staring at flashy pixels, its social impact is profound and terrible.

If a story can't get enough attention to sell media, it aint worth squat. This has always been so. The difference now is a structural change in the economic landscape that's got nothing to do with Ukraine, or Chinese "spy-balloons" or the antics of any presidents. The bandwidth and speed and penetration of our networks went super-critical, and cheap sensationalism, which had lain almost dormant like ancient bacteria under the thawing permafrost, got loose on an unsuspecting world. In this new media terrain spectacle gets there first for the most money. By the time the facts arrive there's a new disaster across town. No contest.

All media messages are designed to arouse, not inform. Ambient fear became the backdrop of our lives. As a result, we react instead of communicating. Social fragmentation is the toxic byproduct of competing feudal internet fiefdoms.

Here's what we get out of this. Generals and pundits and politicians don't try to diffuse and defuse public delusions, they work with them to get elected. It's no surprise then, when millions, no, billions of dollars were spent to shoot a "spy balloon" out of "our air-space." A surveillance technology at least 200 years out of date.

On the other hand, maybe all those generals and pundits and politicians were actually doing a one-eighty. Maybe they finally realized they've done too good a job beating war drums to fatten up the MICC. Maybe they went with the "spy balloon" hysteria for a noble purpose.

Because maybe it distracted a benumbed and terrified public from demanding that Biden order the "Space Force" to shoot down the Tiangong Space Station that's drifting overhead in low Earth orbit.

Well Said 1   Interesting 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Antisocial Media"

Twitstorm II Taibbi Unearths Twitter McCarthyism (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/28/2023
Toxic Conversational Bubbles (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/27/2023
Twitstorm: the Wrath of the Media descends upon Matt Taibbi (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/18/2022
View All 4 Articles in "Antisocial Media"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Abrogation

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

COVID19 Solved! "If we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." - DJT

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Alan Hodge

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 18, 2022), 2 fans, 2 articles, 3 quicklinks, 150 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Great article, enjoyed reading it.

I think if Bill Clinton had not destroyed FCC antitrust regulations preventing the monopolization of media, the same constraints that applied to independent newspapers in the 1980s would apply to online outlets today. That is to say, if there were competition between outlets which were fact-checking each other, there could not be collusion between outlets in media empires to suppress critically important facts and stories.
The destruction of the FCC's power to prevent gross press monopolies was a power grab by those who wanted to control the information reaching the public. That worked.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 13, 2023 at 11:56:17 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 6 fans, 110 articles, 2 quicklinks, 196 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Alan Hodge:   New Content
Email Reply from Peter Barus:

But spectacle, not factual content, is competitive in this new paradigm I'm calling the Attention Age.
Good to know somebody reads this stuff and thinks about it.


Submitted on Monday, Feb 13, 2023 at 4:35:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Cyril North

Become a Fan
(Member since Mar 26, 2013), 1 fan, 138 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The balloon episode seems likely to be a scam to gain publicity for Biden's re-election ......at enormous taxpayers' expense.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 at 3:06:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 6 fans, 110 articles, 2 quicklinks, 196 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Cyril North:   New Content
Email Reply from Peter Barus:

Notice that short-term attention is where the power is now. A shift from manipulating information to manipluating attention has confused most of the players.


Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023 at 4:35:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend