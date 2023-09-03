 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Twenty-Two Years Later Many Americans Still Believe 9/11 was a Conspirac

By (Page 1 of 1 pages) 12 comments
When a GOP presidential candidate recently called the September 11 terror attack "a false flag" operation, this ignited a storm of protest. There were loud calls for Fox News and Republican presidential candidates to denounce his charge. The candidate predictably denied he made the remark that the 9/11 attack was a conspiracy. An audio tape of his interview, though, confirmed that he did indeed make the claim.

The irony is that despite the blowback he got from the charge, he is hardly another crackpot case claiming the 9/11 attack was part of some insidious conspiracy and that the truth about that alleged conspiracy has never been told. Polls on the twentieth anniversary of the attack found that millions of Americans still fervently believed that the 9/11 terror attacks were part of a well-conceived, well-planned, diabolical, staged act. Various polls since the twentieth anniversary polls have consistently shown that anywhere from one-third to one-half of Americans think the attack was staged, that the government knew about it beforehand, or that it was part of a plot to impose martial law on the country. Those are just the more commonplace conspiracy theories. Some are far more bizarre.

The disbelief that 9/11 was the ghoulish handiwork of anti-American, hate-filled, foreign terrorists has been fed by a loud and pesky pack of professional conspiracy theorists who perennially see a sinister government hand behind any and every assassination, terror attack, and even a natural disaster.

The 9/11 attack is the jewel in the crown for the conspiracy nuts. They've managed to convince themselves that the carnage was part of a Machiavellian plot by a parade of the usual suspects George W. Bush, the GOP, the CIA, the FBI, and the Department of Justice to wipe out civil liberties, impose a national security state, create a pretext for the quagmires in Afghanistan and Iraq, terrorize the American people and strengthen the hand of the pro-Israel lobby in U.S. politics.

Some of the more whacked-out theorists with an anti-Semitic bent even claim that the terror attack was part of a decades-old web of intrigue woven by international Jewish groups to dominate global politics.

That is easy to understand. The American woods swarm with groups that fervently believe that government, corporate, or international Zionist groups busily hatch secret plots and concoct hidden plans to wreak havoc on their lives. The Manchurian Candidate idea, popularized in books and countless movies and TV shows, has firmly implanted the notion that shadowy government groups routinely topple foreign governments, assassinate government leaders, and brainwash operatives to do dirty deeds.

There are two other undeniable reasons that 9/11 conspiracy theories have so easily infected the popular imagination. Government agencies, such as the FBI, the CIA, and INSCOM (Army intelligence), with the connivance of presidents, have often played fast and loose with the law and the rules of democracy. They have spied on, harassed, and jailed thousands of Americans, from Communists to anti-war activists.

Conspiracy paranoia got another monster boost with Trump's White House election in 2016 and subsequent defeat in 2020. He has fanned the conspiracy flames on everything from Obama's alleged foreign birth to the Russians allegedly helping Hillary Clinton in 2016, to the notion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him by a vast conspiracy stage-managed by the Democrats and the media to oust him.

Trump has doubled down on that by screaming loudly that the multiple state and federal indictments of him are part of a diabolical conspiracy by vicious, vindictive Democrats to get rid of him from the presidential race since as he claims he is the only GOP candidate who can take back the White House in 2024. Millions of his backers, and a majority of GOP voters buy into his fraudulent, self-serving claim.

The mountainous iron-clad proof that there was no conspiracy to defeat Trump has not meant a thing to the millions who still say the election was riddled with fraud and Trump really won. Much of this conspiracy paranoia was on horrific display in the January 6 assault on the Capitol. Polls show that most Republicans and many others buy the Trump conspiracy ballyhoo.

So, on the twenty-second anniversary of 9/11, the conspiracy theorists still busily spin their well-worn 9/11 conspiracy myths. They continue to fall on fertile ground again because of government officials' long and at times disgraceful penchant for covering up and flat-out lying to the public about their misdeeds, conduct, and spying. And with Trump further fanning the conspiracy flames, this is more than enough to ensure that 9/11 conspiracy fantasies remain alive and well twenty-two years later.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. He is the author of Bring the forthcoming Why the GOP Became a White Supremacist Party Rights (Middle Passage Press) He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network. His weekly political commentaries can be found at thehutchinsonreport.net

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is a nationally acclaimed author and political analyst. He has authored ten books; his articles are published in newspapers and magazines nationally in the United States.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 12, 2008)
  New Content

Miracles happen! Three tall steel framed buildings fell at near free fall into their own footprints during one day. Every other similar fall was caused by carefully planned "controlled demolition." No other tall steel framed building has ever fallen that way for any other reason.

Terrorism uses miracles. We are doomed!

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 1:47:21 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

Touche', Chuck! Not to mention that one of those buildings was not even hit by a plane...I guess it just miraculously wobbled itself to the ground. We never heard much about Enron after that, did we? I heard that all the Enron documentation was in Building 7.

I didn't take a lot of physics in school, but I took enough.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 1:39:55 PM

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
  New Content

The New Pearl Harbor Revisited by David Ray Griffen offers key information re- this false flag event.

Similarities with Hitler's burning of the Reichstadt Building are relevant.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 2:39:32 PM

Wayne Coste

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 9, 2018)
  New Content

See this image of the perimeter columns flying away at 80 ft/sec: click here

Below is a link to an analysis that describes one of the most interesting objects observed during the destruction of the Twin Towers. It is a large wall section of about a dozen floors that spans nearly the entire width of the South Tower. This was propelled as an entire entity on its way into oblivion. Because of the low resolution in most older YouTube videos, these features were thought to be core columns. However, in reviewing the more detailed versions available through NIST's FOIA Releases they are clearly identifiable as perimeter column sections with the horizontal connecting spandrel plates plainly visible. Additionally, the video captures the stationary, standing core structure immediately after the perimeter wall and office areas were propelled away from the core. The video has sufficient resolution to reveal details of the surviving structure.

The image on the left of this composite image is about 200 feet from its original location near the 80th floor -- and it is still vertical. Analysis shows it to be in free fall (about 32 ft/sec/sec) and moving horizontally at 80 feet per sec.

This is not from a gravity-only collapse due to fire softening the steel ... other energetic forces are needed to impart the observed horizontal velocity.

Here is an article on OpEd News that provides an overview of the analysis (more details are in the links):

click here

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 4:52:40 PM

Wayne Coste

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 9, 2018)
Reply to Wayne Coste:   New Content

This is the image of the (still mostly upright) perimeter columns that are over 200 feet from the (former) side of the South Tower and moving horizontally at 80 feet per second (~50 mph) while in free fall:

Propelled Perimeter Columns from
Propelled Perimeter Columns from
Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 5:02:18 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Reply to Wayne Coste:   New Content

I hadn't seen this before, Wayne, thanks for posting!

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 1:46:43 PM

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
  New Content

Earl,

You are uninformed. Do your homework.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 1:12:55 AM

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Blair, I'm thinking this could be said in a friendlier manner. ;-)

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 1:47:28 PM

Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content

Meryl Ann,

Thanks for your response.

You are correct.

On the other hand,

1) My response was direct. And sometimes, IMHO, assertiveness is called for.

2) I get impatient with reality deniers that appear so certain of the "facts " when the truth is that they have demonstrated "willful ignorance."

3) The issue re- 9/11 is so critical in its implications - and the possibility that its exposure could slow the juggernaut of the destructiveness of our Empire - that I tend to not mince words. I see 9/11 as a lynchpin that holds many important secrets which need to be aired. And the powers-that-be have done a fabulous job of covering it up. It is easy to ignore the profound dangerousness of our Empire and the suffering that results. Many of us can just be asleep, And a firm wake-up call might shake us into alertness.

Perhaps...if the Germans knew that Hitler had burned the Reichstadt Building the growth of the Third Reich might have been slowed or at least revealed to the world.

4) The deeper question appears to be: "how can we best deal with evil?"

5) Keep an eye out for a lucid, deeply caring video of Joanna Macy that I submitted last night but is not yet available to readers: "Climate Crisis as a Spiritual Path."

Again, thanks for your response. I always value your input,

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 2:17:16 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 12, 2008)
Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

Blair,

I agree with your look at 9-11.

However, I watched some of the video referenced in point 5, and see it leads nowhere with a title touting the media generated climate crisis. CO2 and cow farts are not the problem. I see, hear and feel the Earth. It is crying because we are poisoning it and tearing it up, not because of climate. Hyped climate is being used to imprison us, not to heal us or the Earth, just as 9-11 was used to usher in the TSA, not to deal with the internal CIA, Mossad, and Mob terrorists or their oligarch sponsors.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 2:52:19 PM

Joseph Aliaso

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 19, 2022)
  New Content

9/11 was no conspiracy theory, it was a fraternity prank by members of Yale University's Numbskulls and Boneheads Club.

Please remember why you must take off your shoes and leave box cutters and jerry cans of gasoline at home when flying.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 2:46:50 PM

Richard Behan

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 1, 2016)
  New Content

Mr. Hutchinson:

The Trade Towers were brought down by the impacts of the colliding aircraft and subsequent fires. This was the Bush Administration's official position, via the NIST Report.

You ostracize as "conspiracy nuts" those who contradict this.

Have you looked at their evidence and found it flawed, incorrect? If so, please tell us where and why you find it wanting. If you have not, you are rejecting an argument without confronting it. That is the behavior of climate deniers and those who reject the integrity of the 2020 election, the sad and dangerous practice of a post-truth society.

For a quick overview of the "Truthers''" argument--your conspiracy nuts--please see my OEN article of September 1st for details. I welcome your critique.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 4, 2023 at 5:49:43 PM

